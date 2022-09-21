Read full article on original website
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get mixed bag of wide receiver injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game
The Green Bay Packers have a lengthy injury report heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, four of his wide receivers popped up on the report, as Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are all battling ailments.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this...
'Hit somebody! Maul somebody!' Kirk Herbstreit gushes over son getting in Ohio State game
Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, gushed as he watched his son, Zak, play for the Buckeyes at tight end against Wisconsin.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) have a chance to score a big early-season win over a contender when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Could this be another NFC title game preview?. Here’s how the staff at...
FOX Sports
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Yardbarker
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara listed as questionable for Sunday
According to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Saints have listed RB Alvin Kamara as questionable for Week 3. (Rod Walker on Twitter) Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week after missing Week 2's game against the Buccaneers. In Kamara's absence, RB Mark Ingram II got the start and likely would again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he's an automatic start versus a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 140-plus yards to RB Nick Chubb and 70-plus yards to RB Saquon Barkley.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Buccaneers Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster
The move comes just a few days after Tampa signed the veteran receiver to the practice squad.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) expected to play vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) got some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) regarding star linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week with a hip injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), is expected to play against the Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.
