Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight
Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home First Couple of Season 31 During Premiere: See Who Got Eliminated
This article contains spoilers for the season 31 premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars is back! The premiere began with a fun-filled opening number and ended with the first elimination of the season. The pairings with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Jason Lewis and Peta […]
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
