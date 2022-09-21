Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till 2032, Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Sanofi (Xenpozyme/Olipudase alfa)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19. The patrol boat, known as a cutter called Kimball, later discovered there were two other Chinese naval ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer, all in single formation. The Honolulu-based Kimball, a 418-foot (127-meter) vessel, observed as the ships broke formation and dispersed. A C-130 Hercules provided air support for the Kimball from the Coast Guard station in Kodiak.

ALASKA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO