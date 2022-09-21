Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials,Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies

Disability progression in multiple sclerosis remains resistant to treatment. The absence of a suitable biomarker to allow for phase 2 clinical trials presents a high barrier for drug development. We propose to enable short proof-of-concept trials by increasing statistical power using a deep-learning predictive enrichment strategy. Specifically, a multi-headed multilayer perceptron is used to estimate the conditional average treatment effect (CATE) using baseline clinical and imaging features, and patients predicted to be most responsive are preferentially randomized into a trial. Leveraging data from six randomized clinical trials (n"‰="‰3,830), we first pre-trained the model on the subset of relapsing-remitting MS patients (n"‰="‰2,520), then fine-tuned it on a subset of primary progressive MS (PPMS) patients (n"‰="‰695). In a separate held-out test set of PPMS patients randomized to anti-CD20 antibodies or placebo (n"‰="‰297), the average treatment effect was larger for the 50% (HR, 0.492; 95% CI, 0.266-0.912; p"‰="‰0.0218) and 30% (HR, 0.361; 95% CI, 0.165-0.79; p"‰="‰0.008) predicted to be most responsive, compared to 0.743 (95% CI, 0.482-1.15; p"‰="‰0.179) for the entire group. The same model could also identify responders to laquinimod in another held-out test set of PPMS patients (n"‰="‰318). Finally, we show that using this model for predictive enrichment results in important increases in power.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO