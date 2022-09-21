Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials,Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies

Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Better Therapeutics Seeks FDA Approval For First Digital Therapeutic For Type 2 Diabetes
Better Therapeutics Inc BTTX has submitted a de novo classification request to the FDA seeking approval for BT-001 digital therapeutic designed to use CBT to treat Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) in adult patients. As the first digital therapeutic submitted to the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, BT-001...
Magic Mushrooms For Anorexia? Clinical Study Receives FDA Approval For Phase 2 Trial
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, a psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, announced that one of its portfolio companies, Xpira Pharmaceuticals, has obtained approval from the FDA for its first Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2a psilocybin therapy clinical study for anorexia nervosa. Several companies are currently in clinical...
healio.com
Linzess safely improves bowel movement, consistency in pediatric functional constipation
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive results from its phase 3 trial that evaluated Linzess for the treatment of pediatric patients with functional constipation, according to a company press release. In a randomized, double-blind, parallel group study, 330 pediatric patients with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years received either Linzess...
getnews.info
Epilepsy Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, UCB Biopharma, Zynerba Pharma,
DelveInsight’s “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Epilepsy market is expected to...
contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
physiciansweekly.com
Addressing Gaps in Pain Management for Patients With ADPKD
Clinicians should work closely with patients with ADPKD to foster an open dialogue and develop a personalized care plan to help manage their pain. In the United States, an estimated 140,000 adults currently live with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a genetic condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop on and enlarge both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. ADPKD, the most common genetic kidney disorder, is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure, requiring either dialysis or a transplant in about 50% of all impacted patients. Worse yet, most patients—as many as six in 10—suffer from chronic pain caused by ADPKD.
Accutane Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Despite its reputation, Accutane is still the closest thing we have to a cure for acne. Read on to learn more about its usage, dosage, and side effects.
healio.com
FDA advisory panel votes against drugs for lung cancer, multiple myeloma subgroups
The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday voted against questions regarding the benefits vs. risks of two cancer treatments for which new drug applications have been filed. The panel concluded 9-4 that the current benefits of the oral, irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor poziotinib do not outweigh its risks for...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Pulse Biosciences Lead Therapeutic System Scores FDA Approval For Sebaceous Hyperplasia
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Pulse Biosciences Inc's PLSE CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III. Sebaceous hyperplasia is a very common non-contagious skin condition. It causes small bumps on the skin. These bumps...
mobihealthnews.com
Seer Medical receives FDA 510(k) for its at-home epilepsy diagnosis aide
Australian company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its at-home electroencephalograph (EEG) system Seer Home that helps providers diagnose epilepsy. Seer Home’s EEG system enables patients to undergo week-long studies at home. Patients wear a device — the Seer Sense — around their shoulders with electrodes connected to the patient’s skull and chest to record brain (EEG) and heart signals (ECG). That data is then wirelessly sent to a nearby monitoring hub that stores it along with video footage synchronized to the EEG/ECG data, which provides additional context around body movement artifacts.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Combined Alpha-synuclein Test May Aid Disease Diagnosis, Monitoring
Researchers have developed a test that may help to more accurately diagnose Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression. It combines two already-used laboratory techniques to measure clumps of alpha-synuclein in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Alpha-synuclein is the protein that progressively builds to toxic levels in the brain and spinal...
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
Autoimmune diseases affect at least 7% of people in the United States. Learn more about factors that put you at a higher risk for an autoimmune disease.
The 10 Types Of Arthritis Explained
We've put together a list of several types of arthritis you should be aware of — along with diagnosis and management plans.
Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets
Lipocine Inc LPCN announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for...
healio.com
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009
FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
AboutLawsuits.com
Cancer Drug Copiktra Could Shorten Life Expectancy in Some Patients, FDA Reviewers Warn
The blood cancer drug Copiktra may reduce life expectancy for some cancer patients, according to federal drug regulators. Scientists in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report that patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) appear to have slightly shorter lifespans if they take Copiktra, compared to those who take the competing drug Arzerra. Their findings were published in an FDA briefing document that will be presented at an FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting taking place today.
cancernetwork.com
FDA’s ODAC Gives Negative Opinion on Continued Melphalan Flufenamide Approval for Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against continued use of melphalan flufenamide for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 14 to 2 against upholding an accelerated approval of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after the drug’s unfavorable risk/benefit profile was revealed.1.
Nature.com
Estimating individual treatment effect on disability progression in multiple sclerosis using deep learning
Disability progression in multiple sclerosis remains resistant to treatment. The absence of a suitable biomarker to allow for phase 2 clinical trials presents a high barrier for drug development. We propose to enable short proof-of-concept trials by increasing statistical power using a deep-learning predictive enrichment strategy. Specifically, a multi-headed multilayer perceptron is used to estimate the conditional average treatment effect (CATE) using baseline clinical and imaging features, and patients predicted to be most responsive are preferentially randomized into a trial. Leveraging data from six randomized clinical trials (n"‰="‰3,830), we first pre-trained the model on the subset of relapsing-remitting MS patients (n"‰="‰2,520), then fine-tuned it on a subset of primary progressive MS (PPMS) patients (n"‰="‰695). In a separate held-out test set of PPMS patients randomized to anti-CD20 antibodies or placebo (n"‰="‰297), the average treatment effect was larger for the 50% (HR, 0.492; 95% CI, 0.266-0.912; p"‰="‰0.0218) and 30% (HR, 0.361; 95% CI, 0.165-0.79; p"‰="‰0.008) predicted to be most responsive, compared to 0.743 (95% CI, 0.482-1.15; p"‰="‰0.179) for the entire group. The same model could also identify responders to laquinimod in another held-out test set of PPMS patients (n"‰="‰318). Finally, we show that using this model for predictive enrichment results in important increases in power.
