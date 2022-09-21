Read full article on original website
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died
CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
Woman Nearly Kidnapped in West Loop Shares Message for Good Samaritans Who Saved Her
A woman who managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood said she has two Good Samaritans to thank for saving her life. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon,...
fox32chicago.com
Three people jump out of car and open fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park, leaving two wounded
CHICAGO - Three people jumped out of a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday and opened fire, wounding two people before taking off. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Homan near Ohio Street around 10:50 a.m. The three shooters jumped out of a dark-color SUV and...
2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening. Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
Were 1900s Meatpacking Plants Really As Bad As They Say?
It's 1906 and Chicago is in the midst of an incredible transformation. Recent developments both technologically and culturally have turned Chicago into a powerhouse of American industry. The streets are flooded with native-born Chicagoans, out-of-state workers looking for a job, and immigrants from all across the world looking for a new start in the United States. The meatpacking plants of the day produced everything from hot dog sausages to canned beef.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men killed, both found shot in head in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - Two men died after being found with gunshot wounds to their heads Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:05 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in front of a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue. Inside the home, a 31-year-old man...
depauliaonline.com
Chicago’s disgrace: R. Kelly’s fall from fame
In 1992, Robert Sylvester Kelly debuted his first album titled “Born into the 90s.” Only two years later in 1994, Kelly, aged 27, reportedly married 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. This was only the start of the controversies circulating around the R&B icon. Kelly was born and raised in Chicago...
Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
nypressnews.com
Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: 3 shot at gathering in Washington Park, police say
CHICAGO -- Three people were shot Saturday night at a gathering in Washington Heights on the Far South Side. A gunman opened the back door of a building about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire at the group standing inside, Chicago police said.
Hotel employees picket, call for better workloads outside Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites
Employees at a North Side hotel said new management increased their workload and reduced their sick days and holidays.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
Arrest made in beating of man left for dead in Chinatown
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
