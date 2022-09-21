ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 50 Weird Things Acadiana Has Stepped on in the Dark—That Had to Hurt

 4 days ago
Staff Photo

We’ve all done it, awakened in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water and stepped on something that hurt us. Oh, the agony of “defeet”.

We took to social media to find out what weird stuff Acadiana has stepped on in the dark. We asked, “What’s the Worst Thing You’ve Stepped on in the Dark?”

There were some strange answers like, “A baby’s head”, “A toad”, “An uneven road”, “My rabbit” and more. The number one most popular answer was LEGOs.

KTDY, Facebook Page
Mourizal Zativa via Unsplash
KTDY, Facebook Page
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
KTDY, Facebook Page
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
KTDY, Facebook

ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

