Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
I delete 1,000 unread emails a day. Here's how I weed through messages and got over the anxiety of missing an important one.
Diana Lee says that she's "rarely missed an important email" with this strategy and that she immediately deletes anything with a generic subject line.
Moxie review: A social emotional robot toy that’s a wonder to behold
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Moxie is the robot companion on a mission to learn how to become a good friend to humans. Sent from the Global Robotics Laboratory, or G.R.L. for short, what Moxie needs is a real-life robot mentor, and the G.R.L. has chosen that mentor to be a child. Designed to engage with kids who are struggling with emotional or social challenges—autism, anxiety, depression, and more—Moxie and its mentor go on a series of missions that help them both to learn and grow.
Amanda Jansson, ‘Normal People’s’ Desmond Eastwood to Star in ‘Stormskerry Maja’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Finnish helmer Tiina Lymi has found the cast for her upcoming period drama “Stormskerry Maja,” set in the 19th century. “Thin Blue Line” star Amanda Jansson will play the headstrong lead, with Linus Troedsson cast as Maja’s husband Janne. Jonna Järnefelt, Tobias Zilliacus, Amanda Kilpeläinen Arvidsson will also star, joined by Tony Doyle and Desmond Eastwood, who appeared in “Normal People.” The film will be shot in Swedish and English. Based on a series of novels written by Anni Blomqvist, “Stormskerry Maja” tells the story of Maja and her family as they move to a barren and remote island. Their everyday life...
WhatsApp may save relationships by giving couples ‘another place to fight’
HERZLIYA, Israel — Could chatting on WhatsApp end up saving your relationship? A new study finds couples, Gen X couples to be specific, benefit from having another place to take their arguments. Researchers from Reichman University in Israel note that people from Generation X (generally born between 1965 and...
TikTok is Going Bananas For This Under-Desk Treadmill
TikTok is truly a fever dream. Scroll your #fyp, and you’ll see teens making millions just by busting a move, as well as cowboy stripper boots, egg cookers doing god’s work, viewers actually caring what randos do in their daily routine—the whole app makes you question your priorities. But, those wild ‘n’ crazy folks over at TikTok really know how to make us simp, because the algo has succeeded in capturing our full attention.
Study suggests magicians unconsciously blink their eyes to manipulate the audience during difficult tricks
A new study sheds light on an unconscious tactic that magicians may be using to deceive their audiences. The experiment, published in the journal Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice, found that magicians increase their eye blinking when performing difficult tricks. The researchers suggest that this tactic may be used to encourage synchronized blinking in the audience, so spectators are more likely to miss deceptive actions.
