Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
reviewed.com

Moxie review: A social emotional robot toy that’s a wonder to behold

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Moxie is the robot companion on a mission to learn how to become a good friend to humans. Sent from the Global Robotics Laboratory, or G.R.L. for short, what Moxie needs is a real-life robot mentor, and the G.R.L. has chosen that mentor to be a child. Designed to engage with kids who are struggling with emotional or social challenges—autism, anxiety, depression, and more—Moxie and its mentor go on a series of missions that help them both to learn and grow.
Variety

Amanda Jansson, ‘Normal People’s’ Desmond Eastwood to Star in ‘Stormskerry Maja’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finnish helmer Tiina Lymi has found the cast for her upcoming period drama “Stormskerry Maja,” set in the 19th century. “Thin Blue Line” star Amanda Jansson will play the headstrong lead, with Linus Troedsson cast as Maja’s husband Janne. Jonna Järnefelt, Tobias Zilliacus, Amanda Kilpeläinen Arvidsson will also star, joined by Tony Doyle and Desmond Eastwood, who appeared in “Normal People.” The film will be shot in Swedish and English. Based on a series of novels written by Anni Blomqvist, “Stormskerry Maja” tells the story of Maja and her family as they move to a barren and remote island. Their everyday life...
Vice

TikTok is Going Bananas For This Under-Desk Treadmill

TikTok is truly a fever dream. Scroll your #fyp, and you’ll see teens making millions just by busting a move, as well as cowboy stripper boots, egg cookers doing god’s work, viewers actually caring what randos do in their daily routine—the whole app makes you question your priorities. But, those wild ‘n’ crazy folks over at TikTok really know how to make us simp, because the algo has succeeded in capturing our full attention.
PsyPost

Study suggests magicians unconsciously blink their eyes to manipulate the audience during difficult tricks

A new study sheds light on an unconscious tactic that magicians may be using to deceive their audiences. The experiment, published in the journal Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice, found that magicians increase their eye blinking when performing difficult tricks. The researchers suggest that this tactic may be used to encourage synchronized blinking in the audience, so spectators are more likely to miss deceptive actions.
SCIENCE

