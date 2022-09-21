Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Moxie is the robot companion on a mission to learn how to become a good friend to humans. Sent from the Global Robotics Laboratory, or G.R.L. for short, what Moxie needs is a real-life robot mentor, and the G.R.L. has chosen that mentor to be a child. Designed to engage with kids who are struggling with emotional or social challenges—autism, anxiety, depression, and more—Moxie and its mentor go on a series of missions that help them both to learn and grow.

