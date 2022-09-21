ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robesonia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Early morning fire in Northampton

EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
EASTON, PA
Robesonia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New emergency room opens at St. Luke's Anderson campus

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a new emergency room in Northampton County. The new emergency room opened at the network’s Anderson Campus just off Route 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2-alarm fire destroys garage, vehicles in Robeson

ROBESON, Pa. — Officials are investigating a massive fire that ravaged a building in Berks County. The fire erupted Friday afternoon on Formstone Road near Cedar Hill Road in Robeson Township. The fire destroyed a large garage along with two cars and a trailer that were inside. Smoke could...
ROBESON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 convicted of murder in deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A jury convicted two men of fatally shooting a woman in her car in Montgomery County in 2020. Chong Ling Dan and Ricky Vance were found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony Pack in Lansdale, said the county district attorney's office. Pack, 30,...
LANSDALE, PA

