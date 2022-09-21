Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning fire in Northampton
EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
New emergency room opens at St. Luke's Anderson campus
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a new emergency room in Northampton County. The new emergency room opened at the network’s Anderson Campus just off Route 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
WFMZ-TV Online
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Allentown shooting victim as 15-year-old William Allen High School student
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A William Allen High School student was shot and killed near a park in Allentown on Sunday afternoon. Treshawn Tracy, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Tilghman streets, near Stevens Park, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies after getting pinned underneath door of her vehicle in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman died Sunday after an accident in her driveway. Sharon Lee Pecka, 72, was found pinned underneath the driver’s door of her vehicle at the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek Range Rover involved in catalytic converter theft in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
2-alarm fire destroys garage, vehicles in Robeson
ROBESON, Pa. — Officials are investigating a massive fire that ravaged a building in Berks County. The fire erupted Friday afternoon on Formstone Road near Cedar Hill Road in Robeson Township. The fire destroyed a large garage along with two cars and a trailer that were inside. Smoke could...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 convicted of murder in deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A jury convicted two men of fatally shooting a woman in her car in Montgomery County in 2020. Chong Ling Dan and Ricky Vance were found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony Pack in Lansdale, said the county district attorney's office. Pack, 30,...
Comments / 0