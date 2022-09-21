ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB freshman pre-med student Shi recognized as a 2022 Presidential Scholar

With only 161 students recognized of more than 5,000 qualifying candidates – one man and one woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad are selected as scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. Scholars are based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Find opportunities for mindfulness and health during Wellness Week Oct. 17-21

Take advantage of UAB’s multitude of health and wellness offerings Oct. 17-21 during a week of special and continuing events from programs such as Employee Wellness, the Employee Assistance and Counseling Center, University Recreation, Student Counseling Services, Student Health and Wellness, and the Heersink School of Medicine Office of Wellness for events designed to help the UAB community prioritize rest, well-being, mindfulness, movement and good nutrition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

I am Arts and Sciences: Elizabeth Hendrix

Elizabeth Hendrix earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 2016. She went on to a successful career with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and she was recently selected for the prestigious Commissioner’s Award for Values in May 2022. The College of Arts and Sciences interviewed Hendrix to learn more about her time at UAB, her current career, and her award.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Join AEIVA for free community events celebrating Thornton Dial exhibition

Special events highlighting legendary artist Thornton Dial Sr. are happening on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus this fall in conjunction with the largest-ever exhibition in Alabama of his works. “I, Too, Am Alabama” is presented by UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and is on display through...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB professors lead charge of Seal of Biliteracy for Alabama

Efforts of two University of Alabama at Birmingham faculty and their teams led to the state of Alabama’s acquiring a Seal of Biliteracy, a national program that acknowledges high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language. Krista Chambless,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI

Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center. Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment. “I think as the years...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard

HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
HOOVER, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

