Elizabeth Hendrix earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 2016. She went on to a successful career with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and she was recently selected for the prestigious Commissioner’s Award for Values in May 2022. The College of Arts and Sciences interviewed Hendrix to learn more about her time at UAB, her current career, and her award.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO