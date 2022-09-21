Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
uab.edu
UAB freshman pre-med student Shi recognized as a 2022 Presidential Scholar
With only 161 students recognized of more than 5,000 qualifying candidates – one man and one woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad are selected as scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. Scholars are based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
uab.edu
Find opportunities for mindfulness and health during Wellness Week Oct. 17-21
Take advantage of UAB’s multitude of health and wellness offerings Oct. 17-21 during a week of special and continuing events from programs such as Employee Wellness, the Employee Assistance and Counseling Center, University Recreation, Student Counseling Services, Student Health and Wellness, and the Heersink School of Medicine Office of Wellness for events designed to help the UAB community prioritize rest, well-being, mindfulness, movement and good nutrition.
CBS42.com
Family & Consumer Science Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This weeks winner is Amethyst Vineyard, a family and consumer science teacher...
uab.edu
I am Arts and Sciences: Elizabeth Hendrix
Elizabeth Hendrix earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 2016. She went on to a successful career with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and she was recently selected for the prestigious Commissioner’s Award for Values in May 2022. The College of Arts and Sciences interviewed Hendrix to learn more about her time at UAB, her current career, and her award.
uab.edu
Join AEIVA for free community events celebrating Thornton Dial exhibition
Special events highlighting legendary artist Thornton Dial Sr. are happening on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus this fall in conjunction with the largest-ever exhibition in Alabama of his works. “I, Too, Am Alabama” is presented by UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and is on display through...
uab.edu
UAB professors lead charge of Seal of Biliteracy for Alabama
Efforts of two University of Alabama at Birmingham faculty and their teams led to the state of Alabama’s acquiring a Seal of Biliteracy, a national program that acknowledges high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language. Krista Chambless,...
wbrc.com
uab.edu
Will Dahlberg to lead Birmingham’s NPR member station, 90.3 FM WBHM
Following a national search, WBHM Deputy Director Will Dahlberg has been named the executive director and general manager of 90.3 FM WBHM — NPR News for the heart of Alabama — a listener-supported service of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dahlberg has served two stints as the...
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI
Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
The Marching Southerners Will Perform Two Exhibition Shows
Jacksonville, AL – It’s exhibition season! The Marching Southerners will be performing their entire 2022 production “One Giant Leap” at both Albertville High School and Gadsden City High School at 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, respectively on September 24th. Come out to support the band and to enjoy a great performance.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
wbrc.com
Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center. Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment. “I think as the years...
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants. CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
wvtm13.com
Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard
HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
