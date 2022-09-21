ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss at Cal

Arizona’s first Pac-12 game of the 2022 season did not end well, with the Wildcats getting outscored 28-7 in the second half en route to a 49-31 loss at Cal. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On Cal: “I thought...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados

— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

California vs. Arizona prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 best bets from proven model

The 2-1 Arizona Wildcats head to the Bay Area to face the only team they defeated in 2021, the 2-1 California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. The Wildcats enter after defeating North Dakota State 31-28 last Saturday night. They are 1-0 on the road this season with a convincing win over San Diego State in Week 1. Cal is 2-0 at home but coming off a tight 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on the road.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sports

Watch California vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After a two-game homestand, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road. Arizona and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe dominates second half in win at Cienega

Salpointe Catholic came out on top in a battle between two Southern Arizona powerhouses Friday night as they defeated the Cienega Bobcats 37-13 in Vail. Both Cienega and Salpointe were coming off uncharacteristic big losses last week to Phoenix-area schools, and the first half was a tightly contested game before Salpointe shut out Cienega in the second half.
VAIL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
roadtirement.com

Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert

About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police looking for missing 91-year-old Tucson woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Public Safety and Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in locating 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila. She is described as 4′8″/100 lbs. She was last seen Saturday morning leaving her residence in the 900 block of W. Calle Evelina.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer

Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
TUCSON, AZ
