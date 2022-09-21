Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss at Cal
Arizona’s first Pac-12 game of the 2022 season did not end well, with the Wildcats getting outscored 28-7 in the second half en route to a 49-31 loss at Cal. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On Cal: “I thought...
allsportstucson.com
Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados
— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
CBS Sports
California vs. Arizona prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 best bets from proven model
The 2-1 Arizona Wildcats head to the Bay Area to face the only team they defeated in 2021, the 2-1 California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. The Wildcats enter after defeating North Dakota State 31-28 last Saturday night. They are 1-0 on the road this season with a convincing win over San Diego State in Week 1. Cal is 2-0 at home but coming off a tight 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on the road.
CBS Sports
Watch California vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road. Arizona and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe dominates second half in win at Cienega
Salpointe Catholic came out on top in a battle between two Southern Arizona powerhouses Friday night as they defeated the Cienega Bobcats 37-13 in Vail. Both Cienega and Salpointe were coming off uncharacteristic big losses last week to Phoenix-area schools, and the first half was a tightly contested game before Salpointe shut out Cienega in the second half.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
Pima County Judge delivers ruling, near-total abortion ban in effect
A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments deciding between two abortion laws, she delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
Autonomous vehicles to begin testing in Tucson
Pony.ai has announced plans to test autonomous vehicles in Tucson with safety drivers behind the wheel
KOLD-TV
Police looking for missing 91-year-old Tucson woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Public Safety and Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in locating 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila. She is described as 4′8″/100 lbs. She was last seen Saturday morning leaving her residence in the 900 block of W. Calle Evelina.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
