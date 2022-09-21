Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Bowles: Bucs simply need to play better to end scoring woes
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — While injuries have been a factor, there’s more to Tampa Bay’s scoring woes than a young offensive line and the absence of Tom Brady’s top receivers. “I’m not going to sit here and blame it on the rookies,” coach Todd Bowles said...
Report: Dak Prescott Scheduled for Major Step in His Recovery
The Cowboys starting quarterback seems to be progressing well.
Sean Marks on Nets not extending Kyrie Irving: 'We couldn't find middle ground'
Marks said at Nets Media Day that the discussions with Irving’s camp were honest and he knew what Kyrie was looking for, they just couldn’t find middle ground - but the Nets are happy Kyrie opted in.
All hail the Bloodline: SmackDown pulls in most viewers since 2020
Whether it’s a sign of fans happy with the Triple H regime in charge of creative, excitement over the current story with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline or curiosity about the White Rabbit teases and a potential Bray Wyatt return — or more likely, some combination of all of those factors — WWE found the winning formula for SmackDown this past Friday. As reported by numerous sources, SmackDown pulled in 2.535 million viewers this past Friday, Sept. 23, averaged over the full two hours. That’s the highest viewership number for the show since Dec. 25, 2020, when the audience topped 3...
