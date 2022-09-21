ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
Alamance County, NC
Government
New Hanover County, NC
Education
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
Washington Examiner

Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#K 12#Nhc Concerned Citizens#Nhc Moms For Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
publicradioeast.org

NC education department survey will be used to overhaul school performance grades statewide

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is beginning a process to overhaul school performance grades and is seeking public input through a new survey. The state’s A-F performance grades were developed so communities could better understand the quality of the state’s public schools, but many believe the current model puts too much weight on student achievement determined by testing. The survey will gather feedback from parents, teachers, students, and community members about the state’s current school grading approach and how school quality might be better measured.
EDUCATION
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community

It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ANIMALS
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy