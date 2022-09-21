Read full article on original website
NC child welfare leader says system is ‘in crisis’ and state could be sued ‘at any point’
North Carolina faces issues with providing children with emotional and behavioral health care, official says.
Audit finds $91M unused as of March 22 while thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina universities used taxpayer funds to track students' social media posts
(The Center Square) — A new report shows at least five North Carolina public universities used taxpayer funds to track students' social media in recent years, using artificial intelligence software to monitor posts on everything from student protests to drug sales. Two other private schools in the state also...
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Round 3: Bradford and Clark face off again in toss up NC House district
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A state district congressional race could have a big impact on the political landscape in North Carolina. Right now, Republicans in North Carolina have a majority in both the House and Senate. It’s likely that’ll remain the same after the fall election. The...
Washington Examiner
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Governor Cooper tours Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
September is hunger action month, an initiative to help inspire people to take action and raise awareness and help people experiencing food insecurity.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
Video of female student hitting NC school administrator circulates on social media
The 47-second video showed a female high school student standing, yelling expletives and then punching an assistant principal one time in her face.
publicradioeast.org
NC education department survey will be used to overhaul school performance grades statewide
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is beginning a process to overhaul school performance grades and is seeking public input through a new survey. The state’s A-F performance grades were developed so communities could better understand the quality of the state’s public schools, but many believe the current model puts too much weight on student achievement determined by testing. The survey will gather feedback from parents, teachers, students, and community members about the state’s current school grading approach and how school quality might be better measured.
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
publicradioeast.org
A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community
It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
WRAL
How to request a mail-in ballot in North Carolina
WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie shows you the steps you have to take in North Carolina that you don't in some other states. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
wfmynews2.com
Toyota investing $1 million into North Carolina A&T, Randolph County nonprofit
Toyota announce a $1 million investment for workforce education in the Triad. That money is getting split between North Carolina A&T and Communities Schools.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
