ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Woman charged in I-95 crash that killed troopers, pedestrian pleads not guilty

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyQ8i_0i5DRRdK00

The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Police say Jayana Webb was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and a pedestrian identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

The crash happened back on March 21 on Interstate 95.

SEE ALSO: Woman charged in I-95 crash that killed Pa. troopers, pedestrian out on bail

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

Before the fatal crash, Webb was reportedly driving about 110 mph and was pulled over by the two troopers. It was revealed in court that the troopers left Webb when they got a call for a pedestrian on the highway. Then 15 minutes later, authorities said Webb crashed into the troopers who were assisting Oliveras on the side of the road.

Webb told troopers she looked down at her phone to see which exit she was taking when she heard a "boom."

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

The Action Cam was there as Webb left the courthouse following the pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

She is charged with three counts of third-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, DUI and other related offenses.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Trooper, PA
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfft.com

Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men

GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
GAS CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Pennsylvania State Police#Alcohol#Dui#Fe
WBRE

Robbery suspect taken down by patron in gas station

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man attempting to rob a gas station in Luzerne County was taken down by a witness on September 21. Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Street for a robbery with a male suspect pinned down on the floor by customers around 11:15 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wtae.com

73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy