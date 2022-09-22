Woman charged in I-95 crash that killed troopers, pedestrian pleads not guilty

The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Police say Jayana Webb was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and a pedestrian identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

The crash happened back on March 21 on Interstate 95.

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

Before the fatal crash, Webb was reportedly driving about 110 mph and was pulled over by the two troopers. It was revealed in court that the troopers left Webb when they got a call for a pedestrian on the highway. Then 15 minutes later, authorities said Webb crashed into the troopers who were assisting Oliveras on the side of the road.

Webb told troopers she looked down at her phone to see which exit she was taking when she heard a "boom."

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

The Action Cam was there as Webb left the courthouse following the pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

She is charged with three counts of third-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, DUI and other related offenses.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.