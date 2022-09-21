I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!

