Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
LAUNDRY STAYS CLEAN IN CARMI WITH HELP FROM WISBDC AT SIC
Angie and Joe Bolin were already in the trenches of starting a small business when a second opportunity presented itself. Shortly after finalizing their plans to start construction on Angie’s Wash and Fold in Carmi, the couple added dry cleaning to their laundry list of services. The purchase of...
Annual Fort Massac encampment coming soon to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back again this year in Metropolis with vendors, music, mock battles, children's activities, and more. The encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 15-16 at the Fort Massac State Park. According to Metropolis Tourism, attendees will find...
Cleanup at Barbecue on the River
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
Vendors prepare for first Barbecue on the River following two years off the river
PADUCAH — Wednesday was a long day of last minute preparations for vendors at Barbecue on the River. The event kicks off Thursday for its 28th year, following two years of off-the-river events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the booths are ready Wednesday, with the tables and...
Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
MATROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the offender hospitalized. According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An...
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’
I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
In 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire inside his high school, killing three classmates in Paducah, Kentucky. Now 39, Carneal is seeking parole in what’s believed to be one of the first known instances of a school shooter possibly leaving prison. Missy Jenkins, one of five students wounded in...
Paducah man convicted of manslaughter accused of promoting contraband, awaiting trial
PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office. In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
Franklin County schools encourage students to learn trades
Area educators hope that vocational courses can help keep students interested in school and provide a path to success after graduation. One Franklin County program invited legislators to visit a class in construction trades. The course had to be paused during the pandemic but has returned this school year. Students from all six high schools in the county are eligible to take the course.
