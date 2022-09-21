Read full article on original website
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
onscene.tv
SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista
09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes.
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
eastcountymagazine.org
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
eastcountymagazine.org
eastcountymagazine.org
News 8 KFMB
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
SD County deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants community members to beware of a warrant scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
Ocean Beach Drug Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years for Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to another man’s fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Souza, 46, sold counterfeit pills that led to the death of 28-year-old Chad Stevens. Souza, who...
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.
2 SD jail inmates found unresponsive, 1 dies in hospital
A county medical examiner is expected to schedule an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Coast News
Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes
OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County DA announced "live chatbox" to help victims of identity crimes
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office partnered with the San Diego Based Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) to provide a live chatbox to support victims of identity crimes. Users of the live chatbox can connect with ITRC expert advisors on DA’s website and receive instant assistance...
NBC San Diego
Hour-Long Carjacking Spree Ends With Two in Custody Following Brief Pursuit
Two men are in custody Wednesday following a fifty-minute carjacking spree that spanned through City Heights ending in Carmel Mountain. At around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of City Heights reported to San Diego Police that he had been the victim of a violent carjacking.
Authorities Seek Suspect in Shooting of Man Found in Fairmount Park Aqueduct
Authorities are seeking a suspect on a bicycle after a man was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in an aqueduct in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego. Officers with the San Diego Police Department found the 35-year-old victim near the Home Avenue exit of state Route 94 at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
