San Diego County, CA

onscene.tv

SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista

09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
eastcountymagazine.org

CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
POWAY, CA
Coast News

Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes

OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
OCEANSIDE, CA

