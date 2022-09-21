ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching

The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
CLEVELAND, OH
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay

While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Mets Hold A Slim Lead With Time Running Out

As the vast majority of us expected entering the month of September, the race for the National League East crown is coming right down to the wire. The New York Mets are ahead of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves by a game-and-a-half, with a magic number of eight to ultimately secure their first division crown since 2015.
QUEENS, NY

