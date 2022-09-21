Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary
We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Kayak taken in business burglary
Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:. Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.
Man shot and killed in Graham, Pierce County deputies searching for suspect
GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Graham Sunday. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting a gun while chasing another man on the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said a woman then called 911 to report a man was attempting to break into her home and broke a window.
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.
q13fox.com
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First Monday of fall
9:43 AM: Avoid the South Park Bridge -it’s malfunctioning. Here’s the forecast – sunny with morning haze and “patchy smoke,” high near 80. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or...
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
capitolhillseattle.com
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Thanks to John for the photo. That’s a juvenile Brown Pelican – average 6+-foot wingspan! – not commonly seen around here, although we’ve heard of some sightings in recent months. John explains, “Saw a bunch of seagulls chasing a large bird and assumed it was an eagle. Not unusual here along Beach drive. But looking at the chase with binoculars, I was surprised to see a long beak. After the chase broke off, the bird landed on the water and swam close to shore right in front of our home.” Historically they’re most often seen along the ocean coast, though we see they’ve been visiting other parts of Puget Sound too.
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy
This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
Comments / 1