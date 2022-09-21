ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary

We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Kayak taken in business burglary

Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:. Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.
Man shot and killed in Graham, Pierce County deputies searching for suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Graham Sunday. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting a gun while chasing another man on the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said a woman then called 911 to report a man was attempting to break into her home and broke a window.
Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home

SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First Monday of fall

9:43 AM: Avoid the South Park Bridge -it’s malfunctioning. Here’s the forecast – sunny with morning haze and “patchy smoke,” high near 80. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or...
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird

Thanks to John for the photo. That’s a juvenile Brown Pelican – average 6+-foot wingspan! – not commonly seen around here, although we’ve heard of some sightings in recent months. John explains, “Saw a bunch of seagulls chasing a large bird and assumed it was an eagle. Not unusual here along Beach drive. But looking at the chase with binoculars, I was surprised to see a long beak. After the chase broke off, the bird landed on the water and swam close to shore right in front of our home.” Historically they’re most often seen along the ocean coast, though we see they’ve been visiting other parts of Puget Sound too.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy

This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
