ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Florida counties face evacuations from category 2 storm as winds reach 100mph

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days. The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category 4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said. On Monday afternoon, the storm was rated a Category...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19. The patrol boat, known as a cutter called Kimball, later discovered there were two other Chinese naval ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer, all in single formation. The Honolulu-based Kimball, a 418-foot (127-meter) vessel, observed as the ships broke formation and dispersed. A C-130 Hercules provided air support for the Kimball from the Coast Guard station in Kodiak.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy