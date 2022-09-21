Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite
Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
People are raving over one of Netflix's new most watched shows in the world
The time has come to check back in with the magical crew at The Alfea College for Fairies with the long awaited return of Fate: The Winx Saga. Watch the magical first look below:. The hit coming-of-age Netflix drama tells the story of six fairies as they learn to use...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Sets Guinness World Record
John Cena has been recognized by Guinness World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, totaling 650 since he began working with the nonprofit in 2002. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18 who have been diagnosed with...
WWE・
dotesports.com
When does Fortnitemares 2022 begin? Start date, leaks, and more
Halloween is only a month away and Fortnite is getting geared up for Fortnitemares 2022. The spooky event originally made its horrifying presence known in 2017, featuring on both the battle royale and save the world game modes. Each Halloween season Epic Games adds new Fortnite weapons, cosmetics, and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
The chrome in Fortnite may soon effect POIs
Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, building itself into a platform that allows players to enjoy the game however they want. The battle royale is still the main focus of the game’s lore. Players have seen the large No Sweat Insurance balloons attached to POIs at the start of Chapter Three, season four, and it looks like they’ll be moving soon enough.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
dotesports.com
When does the Splatfest event end?￼
Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’
On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
dotesports.com
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
dotesports.com
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
dotesports.com
All Easter eggs in “STAR WALKIN’,” 2022 League of Legends World Championship anthem
The latest League of Legends World Championship anthem and music video was shared with the public today. The collaboration between Lil Nas X and Riot Games, called “STAR WALKIN’,” gave birth to an upbeat and uplifting song that follows the story of someone reaching for the stars—or, in the players’ case, for the World Championship.
dotesports.com
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
dotesports.com
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
dotesports.com
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect rips the ‘phonies’ at Activision for wanting ‘sellouts’ to promote Modern Warfare 2
YouTuber Dr Disrespect is not happy with Activision’s decision to not include him in the Call of Duty Next event. The Two-Time is no stranger to criticizing CoD. In fact, the outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, calling the weapon balance, gameplay, lighting, Gulag, and creativity bad at one point or another.
dotesports.com
Steam’s new top 100 bestsellers chart brings a blast of nostalgia to gamers
In its latest update, Valve has made tweaks to its charts, adding a new top 100 best-selling games list. This list can be customized via certain filters including various time periods, going all the way back to 2004. If you do decide to go back all the way, you would notice one single solitary game leading the top 100 list. In fact, it was just a top one list back then.
dotesports.com
Fortnite may have 8 more collabs planned before the end of 2022
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, and this is partly due to the business strategy of Epic Games. The developer is constantly introducing new content in the form of collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. In the last year alone, we’ve seen multiple Marvel collabs, a Bruno Mars collab, and Dragon Ball Z, with rumors about more incoming.
dotesports.com
Big shoes, bigger stage: Kaori will be Evil Geniuses’ AD carry at Worlds 2022
One of the LCS’ best representatives has confirmed that it will be attending the 2022 League of Legends World Championship with a rookie marksman. Evil Geniuses, North America’s third seed, has announced that Academy AD carry Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk will be playing at the event.
ComicBook
Netflix Launches Its "Streams & Screams" Hub for Halloween Horror
Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.
wegotthiscovered.com
A face-smashing action sequel leaves a trail of broken bodies on the streaming charts
Some people may prefer their action movies to have some depth or substance to them, but there’s a huge number of genre fans who want nothing more than to see a grizzled badass decimate as many enemies as possible within the space of two hours in as many gruesome and inventive ways as possible. Luckily they do, otherwise Gerard Butler’s career would be in a much different place, with the star’s Angel Has Fallen becoming the latest entry from his back catalogue to blow a hole in the streaming charts.
