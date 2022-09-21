ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 80s to start the week

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will begin to fade across southern Arkansas tonight as temperatures cool off into the lower 60s and 50s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to feel a bit more fall-like on Monday thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat

THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today. While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot...
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
TXK is Arkansas Airport of the Year

The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
