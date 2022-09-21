Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 80s to start the week
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will begin to fade across southern Arkansas tonight as temperatures cool off into the lower 60s and 50s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to feel a bit more fall-like on Monday thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice and sunny Friday ahead of another hot weekend
FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, mostly in the mid and lower 60s. Through the morning, clouds gradually fade away. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds start to shift out of a more southeast direction later...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat
THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 PM in the Northern Hemisphere.
Sept. 22: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today. While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
Arkansas gas prices increase, ending 13-week streak of lower pump prices
The 13-week streak of lower gas prices in Arkansas has ended as prices at the pumps increased this week.
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
TXK is Arkansas Airport of the Year
The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
