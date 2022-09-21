ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
A 76ers Star Is Ready For Revenge

There are quite a few NBA players who are looking to get some revenge in the season ahead. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the superstars who want to settle the score in 2022-23. Well, now...
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought

Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Steph Curry is the 'best player in the world'

Preparing for the start of his tenth NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the best players in the entire NBA. One could argue that Antetokounmpo is the league's top player, with a plethora of accolades, including an NBA Title in 2020-2021, two MVP awards, and six-consecutive All-Star nods to prove it.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates

Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
The Lakers Continue To Hold Firm To Their Demands

All summer long, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have been wondering what sort of moves the team will make. For weeks, the team was trying to get Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets and that didn’t work out. Then there was talk of them attempting to get Bojan...
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
The Celtics Leave A Serious Option On The Table

The Boston Celtics have had quite the week. First the team stated that Robert Williams, one of their star players, might miss the beginning of the season. As if that wasn’t bad enough, a massive bombshell was dropped on Wednesday when it was revealed that head coach Ime Udoka was facing disciplinary action after having a consensual romantic relationship with a female staff member, violating the team’s regulations.
Raiders checking in on veteran linebacker amid Ravens’ interest

This visit for Martinez comes just days after he met with the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez is just one of several veteran defenders that the Ravens have gone after. Earlier today they signed Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal. Martinez is arguably the best linebacker currently available in free agency. Before...
Watch: Jets' Quinnen Williams gets into it with coach on sidelines

Football is an emotional game, and sometimes those emotions can boil over on the sidelines between teammates, players and coaches. It just does not always get captured by the TV cameras. When it does, it gets attention. That happened on Sunday afternoon when Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was seen...
