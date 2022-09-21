Denton Housing Authority funding $100K to 3 local nonprofits

DRC file photo

The Denton Housing Authority last week announced that the agency would provide a combined $100,000 in funds to three Denton County nonprofits.

The Denton Public School Foundation will receive $50,000 for scholarships, while Denton County Friends of the Family will receive $25,000 for homelessness assistance, and Giving Grace will receive $25,000 to help fund move-in fees for families. The funding is aimed at supporting programs for low-income families in DHA’s service area, with preference given to housing authority participants, residents and applicants.