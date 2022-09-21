PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University men's soccer lost its River States Conference opener, 8-0, to Point Park University Thursday at Highmark Stadium. The Pioneers (2-6, 1-0 RSC) out-shot the Celtics, 35-3 (18-1 on goal) on the night. All three of Carlow's shots came in the first half, and Point Park tallied nine corner kicks while the Celtics were not afforded any.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO