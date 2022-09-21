ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carlow.edu

Women's Soccer sunk in second half of conference opener

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University women's soccer lost its River States Conference opener, 3-1, to crosstown rival Point Park University Thursday at Highmark Stadium. A slow first half saw the Pioneers score the first goal of the game at 29' to take a marginal 1-0 lead into intermission. TaMaya Wolford connected...
PITTSBURGH, PA
carlow.edu

Point Park holds Men's Soccer scoreless in conference opener

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University men's soccer lost its River States Conference opener, 8-0, to Point Park University Thursday at Highmark Stadium. The Pioneers (2-6, 1-0 RSC) out-shot the Celtics, 35-3 (18-1 on goal) on the night. All three of Carlow's shots came in the first half, and Point Park tallied nine corner kicks while the Celtics were not afforded any.
PITTSBURGH, PA
carlow.edu

Women's Volleyball picks up first conference win since 2020 over Alice Lloyd

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University women's volleyball won, 3-1, over Alice Lloyd College Friday night in St. Joseph Athletic & Fitness Center. It had been approximately 714 days since the Celtics last won a River States Conference contest – a 3-0 victory over Oakland City (Ind.) University on Oct. 9, 2020, during a shortened COVID season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy