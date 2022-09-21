The Chinatown Car Show is back for its second rendition this weekend, September 24-25. The streets will be filled with $5 million worth of vehicles including everything from classic hot rods to luxurious Lamborghinis. See the car displays form 11am-4pm on both days and be sure to catch the Car Parade at 3pm on Saturday. In addition to the cars themselves, the Chinatown Car Show will feature the following: Following the car show, guests are invited to an all-you-can-eat dinner at Osmanthus Dim Sum Lounge from 5-8pm. For $45 you’ll enjoy unlimited dim sum and free house wine. Make a night of it with afterparties at Lion’s Den Bar, Red’s Place, and Buddha Bar. The Chinatown Car Show comes to us from TPS Motorsports, an automotive customization shop run by Mike Mak. After a successful first run last year, Mak decided to bring back the event for another rendition in order to bring more crowds back to Chinatown following a huge dip in tourism during the pandemic. “I couldn’t sit back anymore and just watch the community which helped shape me be destroyed in front of my eyes,” wrote Mak on the Chinatown Car Show website.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO