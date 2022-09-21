Read full article on original website
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Richmond: Anaviv’s Catering Events
Your wedding tasting is as special as an intimate evening at Anaviv’s Table! Ask them about their wedding tastings and let them know what you have in mind and any favorite dishes you want. Their team can build you the perfect menu for your perfect day!. When Anaviv caters...
eastcountytoday.net
Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun
On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in
Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Whispers & The Dramatics
102.9 KBLX has your chance to see The Whispers & The Dramatics. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win tickets to see The Whispers & The Dramatics:. Online Contest Entry Period: 09/23/2022 at 12:00am through 10/16/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Fifteen (15) winners will receive two (2) tickets to The Whispers & The Dramatics on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Paramount Theatre, Oakland, Calif. Tickets are valid for Saturday, November 19, 2022 ONLY. ARV $49.98 Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 10/17/2022 at approximately 12:00pm. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area who reside in one of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Over 100 Flashy Cars Will Take Over Chinatown At This Weekend’s Car Show
The Chinatown Car Show is back for its second rendition this weekend, September 24-25. The streets will be filled with $5 million worth of vehicles including everything from classic hot rods to luxurious Lamborghinis. See the car displays form 11am-4pm on both days and be sure to catch the Car Parade at 3pm on Saturday. In addition to the cars themselves, the Chinatown Car Show will feature the following: Following the car show, guests are invited to an all-you-can-eat dinner at Osmanthus Dim Sum Lounge from 5-8pm. For $45 you’ll enjoy unlimited dim sum and free house wine. Make a night of it with afterparties at Lion’s Den Bar, Red’s Place, and Buddha Bar. The Chinatown Car Show comes to us from TPS Motorsports, an automotive customization shop run by Mike Mak. After a successful first run last year, Mak decided to bring back the event for another rendition in order to bring more crowds back to Chinatown following a huge dip in tourism during the pandemic. “I couldn’t sit back anymore and just watch the community which helped shape me be destroyed in front of my eyes,” wrote Mak on the Chinatown Car Show website.
Mix-up with airline ticket leaves vacationer stuck at home while friends leave for dream cruise
When the Walnut Creek woman arrived at the airport, the ticket agent realized her last name had been listed as her first AND last name -- and because it didn't match her passport, she couldn't be allowed to board.
news24-680.com
Prius Hits Another Car, “Turtles” In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday
It was a close call for two drivers at N. Main Street and Sunnyvale Friday night after a Prius allegedly struck another car before rolling over onto its back. The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. and we do not believe any serious injuries resulted. Police were investigating the incident and the possibility that alcohol may have played a role.
sfstandard.com
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game
San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
KTVU FOX 2
Teen fast food restaurant worker assaulted by customers irate over hair in food
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl is speaking out about being brutally attacked while working at a fast food restaurant in Antioch. She said the customers were irate over finding a hair in their food. Sierra, who gave only her first name, said she's traumatized by what happened and is...
The 22 Best Concerts Coming to San Francisco in Fall 2022
It’s finally, officially, fall, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of concert season. These 22 shows prove that theory right. From legacy act anniversary tours to up-and-comers, and legends that rarely perform to legends vowing to retire after one last stadium tour (really!), there’s something for everyone willing to wear earplugs.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
climaterwc.com
1939 International Expo featured Redwood City’s futuristic dwelling
Redwood City was home to the “house of the future” during the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, an event that drew more than 10 million visitors to the new Treasure Island, constructed in the middle of San Francisco Bay for the festivities. The Redwood City Tribune forecast that...
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
