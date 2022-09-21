ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

