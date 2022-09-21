Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the community
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, Texas
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022
