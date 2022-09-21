ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

LoneStar 92

Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas

Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!

Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?

Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta

Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles

In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
TV & VIDEOS
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

