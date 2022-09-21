Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO