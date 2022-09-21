Read full article on original website
Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas
Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Kermit and Notrees Top List of Weirdest Town Names in Texas
Right here in our own backyard, the town of Kermit tops a list of towns in Texas with the weirdest names. When you say "Kermit the town" you have to hear it like Kermit the Frog says his name, but Kermit comes in on the list of weirdest names in Texas along with Notrees.
Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!
Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
How To Impress a Texan: Pronounce These Town Names Correctly
If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta
Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Enormous! Biggest Cowboy Boots In Texas Are In This Awesome City!
Of course, the world's largest cowboy boots reside in Texas, right? I mean, Texans wouldn't have it any other way. We love our BOOTS here in Texas and this should prove it. These boots were made for some BIG FEET!!!. • THE WORLDS LARGEST COWBOY BOOTS ARE IN SAN ANTONIO,...
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
Enjoy Breathtaking Views at This Unique Airbnb Bus In Texas
Over the years I have shared some places you can escape to for a peaceful getaway outside of El Paso. Now when you think of an Airbnb you picture either a house or an apartment, not a motorized vehicle. But one unique Airbnb in Texas is stationed at one heck...
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
Why Were People Lined Up This Morning At This TEXAS H-E-B? See Video!
Look, it's pretty obvious that we here in TEXAS love us some H-E-B! I mean H-E-B is synonymous with Texas! So, what's up with all the people lining up this morning at this Texas H-E-B? • PEOPLE WERE LINING UP OVERNIGHT AT THIS H-E-B! I mean, look, I will stand...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
