Buying Cars

Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
torquenews.com

Worst Deals on New Cars Dominated by Two Popular Makes

Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that these two popular makes clearly dominated their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

A Buyer’s Market for Cars, Trucks Is around the Corner

Average price for a new car or truck is $46,425, while 49 days' supply has been steady since January, says Cox Automotive. At least you can afford to drive, with gas now averaging $3.68 a gallon. Chevy is pushing for a starting price in the low $30,000 range for its...
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners

Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
CARS
Motley Fool

Will It Be Easier to Buy a Home in 2023?

It's been a tough year for home buyers. Will things settle down next year?. Home buyers have been plagued by sky-high prices and limited inventory this year. Things could change for the better come 2023, but it won't all be smooth sailing. It's fair to say that 2022 has been...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
STOCKS
CNBC

natureworldnews.com

Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option

One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Car dealer Peter Vardy hits record sales as demand soars

Scottish car dealer Peter Vardy saw record sales last year as demand for vehicles outstripped supply. Turnover for the North Lanarkshire-based group reached £572m, while pre-tax profits climbed to £26.1m. Vardy said demand and prices for new and used cars "tipped sharply upwards" after vehicle manufacturing was hit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
torquenews.com

Best Economical Reliable Used Car Today

Looking for the best bargain of all in a used car that is economical, reliable and road tested by thousands of owners who have only praise for this vehicle? Here’s what this mechanic has to say about a base model car like this one that they should never have stopped making. Plus, discover a cool while-on-the-road anti-theft/carjacking measure on this car that was genius in its simplicity.
BUYING CARS
Kiplinger

TechSpot

