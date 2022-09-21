If you just bought a new TV, you're likely excited to get it mounted and set up. Before you rush to put it on the wall, beware your TV's performance can be significantly reduced by mounting it in the wrong place. You don't want to put it too high, and you definitely don't want to put it above a fireplace (or in the bathroom). A slight seating shuffle, or adjusting your preferred pedestal placements, could yield better picture quality or allow for a larger TV.

