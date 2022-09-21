Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2
She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
‘House of the Dragon’: Matt Smith Calls Making the Show ‘Like You’re in Monty Python’
'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith said making the 'Game of Thrones' prequels frequently devolves into Monty Python schtick behind the scenes. He even gave his impression of Monty Python shenanigans.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Gizmodo
Jason Momoa Is a Fancy Satyr Thief in This Whimsical Slumberland Clip
Slumberland’s loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland might be straying quite a bit away from the comic source material. But if it’s going to give us a literally horny Jason Momoa hamming it up as a guide to the world of dreams, then I frankly can’t complain about it.
Louise Fletcher, the Cruel Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, the sweet actress from Alabama who won an Academy Award for her turn as the heartless Nurse Ratched — one of the most reviled characters in movie history — in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died. She was 88. Fletcher died Friday of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France, her son Andrew Bick told The Hollywood Reporter. She had survived two bouts with breast cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Dies at 72'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Contestant George Ward, Known as Cherry Valentine, Dies at 28 A daughter of deaf...
Gizmodo
The First Clip From Tim Burton's Wednesday Reveals an Old Friend Lending a Hand
Oh snap! This first clip from Wednesday has us very excited for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, revealing his long-awaited take on The Addams Family. The show will follow Wedneday (Jenna Ortega) on her own mysterious journey as a student and proper goth sleuth at Nevermore Academy as supernatural occurences begin to haunt the school’s grounds.
Collider
'Vampyr' Is an A24 Horror Movie That Just Happened to Come Out in 1932
When A24 was founded in 2012, it was with a particular goal in mind: to make movies “from a distinctive point of view”, and bring some excitement back to film. More than eighty years earlier, at a time when ‘talkies’ were upending the entire entertainment industry, Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer intended for his next project to be something quite different, and removed from the interference of the all-powerful studio system. Although separated by decades, languages and social climates, Dreyer and A24 would both make their marks with brooding and creative films that examined the inner workings of the mind, of humanity, of life itself.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Digital Trends
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' Earns Rare NC-17 Rating
This weekend marked the highly anticipated theatrical premier of the Netfix film Blonde, which has drawn attention in part due to its NC-17 rating for some risqué scenes. While over the years there have been many movies about iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, she is portrayed in a new and sympathetic light by Ana de Armas, whose resume includes films like the comedic Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Netflix's 2022 action film The Gray Man.
Gizmodo
The Witcher Season 3 Gets a Release Window
The Witcher franchise is coming back with a vengeance! After some start-and-stop filming due to covid-19, we not only have The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year, but also The Witcher season three officially slated for release in 2023. During the last season, we saw Geralt desperately try to keep...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ debuts a deliciously devilish new clip
Thanks to the rave reviews to have greeted the movie’s premiere, we’d feel pretty confident in saying that Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery should comfortably live up to the high standards set by the opener, which was an unqualified critical and commercial smash hit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
A Jazzman’s Blues review – soulful Netflix drama is Tyler Perry’s magnum opus
Tyler Perry did not become a billionaire media mogul by making fine art. He did it by mass-producing plays, films and TV series about scorned Black women and their dysfunctional families who ultimately find succor in Christian lessons in forgiveness, dignity and self-worth. And as mesmerizing as it’s been to watch this New Orleans-born, former temp worker who never finished high school write, produce, direct and act in much of this work – not least as the tart-tongued, pistol wielding granny Madea – the work ethic didn’t exactly endear him to highbrow consumers who expected more of a 53-year-old Black man who rightly crows about opening one of the industry’s largest studio lots on a former Confederate army base that’s played host to everything from Marvel epics to Bad Boys for Life to Coming to America 2.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'Growing Pains' 37 years later
"Growing Pains" was an iconic '80s sitcom that spawned teen idols like Kirk Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio.
411mania.com
New Smile Featurette Teases Director’s Vision For The Horror Film
Paramount Pictures’ Smile hits theaters next week, and a new featurette talks about writer/director Parker Finn’s vision for the horror film. Paramount released the video on Wednesday and you can check it out below, with Finn talking about his philosophy regarding horror and stars Sophie Bacon and Kal Penn praising the script.
33 of the scariest Stephen King moments
Stephen King's creative output spans galaxies of grotesquerie and freaky terror, with monsters that run the gamut from otherworldly to terrifyingly human to reminds-you-way-too-much-of-someone-you-know. We set out to highlight some lesser-known but still stellar scenes, choosing just one moment to represent each project. It is entirely possible, though, that a couple of King's greatest hits landed at the top of the roster ("Here's Johnny!").
