Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Tickets for 2022 Killington World Cup available Oct. 6th
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort announced Friday that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available starting October 6th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available on their website and the event takes place November 25th through the 27th. The cup will include the women’s giant slalom and slalom races. Killington says the event is expect to have some familiar faces in attendance including, World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate Nina O’Brien.
WCAX
Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
WCAX
Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
WCAX
6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier
Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Starting October first, recreational cannabis will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
YCQM: Sept. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” buying people out before flooding forces them out. A new state plan to get people out of flood zones. Developing a downtown for South Burlington. A progress report and a look at the financing used to fund it.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
WCAX
Commemorating the Birthday of Alexander Twilight
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. “We’re celebrating the 2207th Birthday of Alexander Twilight,” said Carmen Jackson the Board Of Trustees President for the Old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
WCAX
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
WCAX
Morning weather webcast
After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more in federal funding is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters. Motorists...
WCAX
First test for Vermont startup aiming to take on online retail giants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington startup that aims to take a bite out of online e-commerce giants had a mighty big showing in beta testing. Dozens and dozens of boxes are loaded one by one into electric cars next to Hula in Burlington. Each one contains products from local retailers purchased during startup Myti’s beta test last week.
WCAX
Efforts to make New York farms safe spaces for birds
First test for Burlington startup aiming to take on online retail giants. A Burlington startup that aims to take a bite out of online e-commerce giants had a mighty big showing in beta testing. Canada won't require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The Canadian government...
WCAX
MiVT: Jane Frank Jewelry Design
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and nobody understands that better than Jane Frank. “It’s hard to explain. I just like beautiful things, from my taste,” she laughed. Frank owns Jane Frank Jewelry Design, based in Burlington. Classically trained under...
WCAX
BCA offering grants to local artists
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Artists can now apply for a grant to help them continue to follow their passions. It’s thanks to the Burlington City Arts Elevation Grant, with a total endowment of $35,000. Artists can be selected for a grant between $500 and $5,000. As the pandemic-related funding...
WCAX
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
Comments / 0