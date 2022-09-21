Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers plan Media Day, camp, Fan Fest

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

Media Day — The Portland Trail Blazers will host their 2022-23 Media Day at Moda Center, Monday, Sept. 26.

In attendance will be President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins, General Manager Joe Cronin and Head Coach Chauncey Billups, as well as players.

Training camp starts Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

The annual Fan Fest will be Friday, Oct. 14 at Moda Center.

Udoka in trouble — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who played at Jefferson High School, Portland State and with the Trail Blazers, faces team discipline, "including a significant suspension," for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines, ESPN reports.

The Celtics made the NFL Finals in Udoka's first season as head coach.

ESPN reports that Udoka's job is not believed to be in jeopardy, and more news about the discipline could come Thursday.

Ducks down Beavers — Oregon and Oregon State met in women's volleyball at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, and the visitors came out victorious.

The Ducks won 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20 in front of a record 1,989 students.

Oakland 2, Mariners 1 — Seattle (81-67) lost for the fifth time in the past six games, but still have a decent lead for the third American League wild-card berth.

Oakland's James Kaprielian allowed two hits and no runs, while striking out six and walking one in seven innings. He was backed by an unearned run and a Tony Kemp RBI single.

Luis Torrens homered for Seattle.

The Athletics go for the three-game sweep Thursday.

Winterhawks — The Portland Winterhawks have forged a partnership with NextGen television provider Evoca to carry all 2022-23 games on a dedicated Winterhawks channel.

Evoca was recently launched in Portland. It also includes Portland's CW and Root Sports Northwest.

Evoca will also be the team's first helmet sponsor.

A subscription is $25 per month with a receiver and no contract.

For more: http://www.winterhawks.com.

New lighting — From Oregon State:

Reser Stadium will feature new lighting for the 2023 season as part of the Completing Reser project that will make it a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programming and facilities for all OSU students, faculty and staff.

"The new lights will have an immediate impact on the fan experience in Reser Stadium. When combined with the new videoboard and additional ribbon boards, moments like the intro video, team entrance, touchdowns and third quarter break will reach new heights in the entertainment and excitement category."

Oregon State is partnering with Musco Lighting and switching from Metal Halide bulbs to LED fixtures throughout Reser Stadium. It will allow for instant on/off, flashing, programed light movements, while lowering energy usage for games.

LED fixtures are the new standard for field lighting and allows for better field lighting for the student-athletes, fans and TV coverage. The lights will be focused on the field rather than spilling out into the seating area, parking lots and surrounding community.

In addition, here's more from Oregon State:

Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season.

"It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."

The temporary sound system will be placed on the new west lower bowl seating below the press box and provide sound to the east side, south end zone and terrace. It will feature six clusters with more than 40 speakers.

Permanent enhancements are being evaluated and will be ready the summer of 2023 in conjunction with the Completing Reser Stadium project.

The Beavers play host to USC on Saturday.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

A's 4, Mariners 1 — A four-run fifth inning powered Oakland (54-94) past Seattle (81-66) on Tuesday. It started with a Tony Kemp three-run home run and finished with a Sean Murphy double to bring home the fourth run. Seattle's lone run came in the second when Sam Haggerty walked with the bases loaded.

The loss keeps Seattle in the third wild card spot, a half game behind Tampa Bay (82-66) in the second spot and 2.5 games behind Toronto 84-64) in the pole position. Baltimore (76-71) is the closest team on the outside looking in, sitting 5 games back.

Kuikka staying in Portland — The Portland Thorns have extended the contract for defender Natalia Kuikka to keep the Finnish international player with Portland through 2023. Kuikka, 26, joined Portland before the 2021 season on a two-year deal and has made 40 starts since then. She leads the team in interceptions and tackles won dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

"We're really excited by Natu's contract extension and keeping her in Portland. She brings so much experience from the club and international levels and has proven to be one of the best outside backs in this league," Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc said. "Her contributions are crucial to the makeup of this team."

College soccer — After falling behind 1-0 in the second half, the Oregon State men's soccer team rallied with two goals, both from Javier Armas, to take down the Pioneers on the road 2-1.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Winterhawks open season — The Portland Winterhawks begin their 68-game Western Hockey League season with games in British Columbia. Portland opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the site of the 2023 Memorial Cup, visiting Kamloops. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 the Winterhawks visit Kelowna. Portland went 3-2 in preseason, but was without several veterans who were attending NHL camps. The home opener is Saturday, Oct. 1 against Tri-City.

Winterhawks signee — A strong training camp earned defenseman Cohen Massey a WHL standard player agreement contract with the Portland Winterhawks.

He'll return to play for Yale Academy in British Columbia this season.

He was a ninth-round WHL Prospects Draft pick in 2021.

Mariners 9, Los Angeles Angels 1 — Seattle (81-65) avoided a four-game sweep at the Angels (64-83). Logan Gilbert allowed four hits and one run while striking out 11 and walking one in six innings, and Carlos Santana and Ty France provided the pop.

Santana hit a grand slam homer and a solo shot (for five RBIs). France hit a three-run homer and an RBI double (for four RBIs).

Seattle next plays a three-game series at Oakland, starting Tuesday.

Pro baseball — Seattle plays at Oakland and then Kansas City for the final three road games of the season Sept. 23-25. Then it's a day off on Sept. 26 before a 10-game homestand to close the season, starting with three games against Texas on Sept. 27-29.

Moreno honored — Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 32. The Colombian international tallied a stoppage-time equalizer in the 95th minute as the Timbers secured a point on the road with a draw at Columbus.

Portland has a break with the FIFA window and resumes MLS play Oct. 2 against LAFC at Providence Park.

College soccer — The University of Portland soccer teams entered the week with unblemished records. The Portland men entered the week 3-0-3 and were No. 13 in the Sept. 13 United Soccer Coaches rankings. The Pilots faced West Virginia on Sept. 19 to begin a run of four home games that includes visits Sept. 23 from CSU Bakersfield and Sept. 25 from Utah Tech. WCC play begins Sept. 30 at home against Saint Mary's.

The Portland women (5-0-4 and receiving votes in the most recent poll) play their final non-conference match at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 against Utah Valley. … The OSU women (4-2-2) open Pac-12 play hosting Washington State on Friday, Sept. 23. … The Oregon women (2-2-4 including a 1-1 draw at Portland) open Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Friday, Sept. 23. … After opening Big Sky play Sept. 23 at Northern Colorado, Portland State women's soccer hosts Montana in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. … The Lewis & Clark women host Puget Sound on Sept. 24.

Pilots 2, West Virginia 1 — Portland moved to 4-0-3 with the men's soccer win at Merlo Field. Brandon Cambridge and Jacob Babalai scored for UP.

College volleyball — Portland volleyball enters West Coast Conference play with a 7-4 mark that includes a 3-1 win over Portland State on Sept. 15. The Pilots host Saint Mary's at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Pacific at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. … Portland State volleyball (5-6) opens Big Sky play at home Thursday, Sept. 22 against Weber State, then plays its next three on the road. … Oregon and Oregon State open Pac-12 play against each other at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Corvallis. The Beavers host Cal Sept. 23 and the Ducks host Stanford Sept. 24. … Lewis & Clark hosts Pacific Friday, Sept. 23 and PLU on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Ducks volleyball — Oregon beat South Carolina and Miami at the Hurricane Invitational, and setter Hannah Pukis has been named Pac-12 offensive player of the week and outside hitter Mimi Colyer the league's freshman of the week.

It's the third freshman honor for Colyer in four weeks.

Ducks football — Oregon's Brandon Dorlus has been named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week for his performance against BYU. He led the Ducks with seven tackles, and had 1 1/2 tackles for loss and half a sack. He shared the award with Arizona's Hunter Echols.

Seahawks host Falcons — Marcus Mariota and Atlanta visit Lumen Field at 1:25 Sunday, Sept. 25 (FOX 12). Seattle is 1-1 after losing 27-7 at San Francisco on Sept. 18. With games at Detroit and New Orleans the following two weeks, a home win against Atlanta seems important if Seattle really is going to be in the playoff discussion.

