The Best Tacos In Los Angeles
Is there a more ubiquitous food in LA than tacos? Doubtful. From late-night al pastor trucks in South LA to family-run taquerias with stunning carnitas, to say that LA’s taco options are unlimited still feels like an understatement. And let’s be clear—this is a very good problem to have.
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
Irv's Burgers
If you’ve been in LA long enough and take your burgers seriously, chances are you know about Irv’s. The classic roadside burger spot has cycled through a couple of owners and locations on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood since first opening in 1946. For the past couple of decades, Irv’s was helmed by the Hong family, and matriarch Sonia Hong charmed the neighborhood not just with simple and delicious burgers, but also with personalized caricatures along with every order. She would even scrawl the phrase “just for you!” in Sharpie next to your doodle. So it was devastating in 2018 when Irv’s closed due to leasing issues.
Augie's On Main
When you have chicken on the mind in Santa Monica, consider Augie’s—a fast-casual spot on Main Street from the Melisse chef. You’ll place your order on a mildly depressing automated screen up front, which is then redeemed by the pleasant little side patio filled with locals going to town on chicken. The specialty here is “dirty chicken,” which kind of reminds us of shake and bake: it’s roasted, juicy, and studded with panko-like bread crumbs. You can get it by the half-bird with two sides (ratatouille, corn ribs, and mashed potatoes are among the options) or stuffed in a baguette with arugula and pan drippings. It’s all a little salty and intense, so don’t come if you’re in the mood for something light, but Augie’s will satisfy a chicken craving when it strikes. There’s also a fried chicken sandwich, which is good, but nothing worth crossing town, plus a burger and a chopped salad.
Savida
Savida is a little seafood spot on Montana in Santa Monica that has quite a few delicious dishes. While nearby Crudo E Nudo is more of a destination, Savida is still a great option for a fancy little lunch (or dinner) involving alarmingly fresh vegetables and tasty crudos, oysters, tostadas, and salads. The octopus tostada is your must-order—it bites back with preserved lemon and garlicky tzatziki. The shrimp salad is also nice and will give you something of a spring awakening with pops of frisee and asparagus. And we love that they have a $9 lobster roll slider that involves lemongrass and crispy shallots. Our only qualm with Savida is that they weirdly charge a whopping $6 for a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. They do, however, serve tap water in clear glasses adorned with citrus, cucumbers, and herbs—a lavish and appreciated touch.
