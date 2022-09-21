ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Jeanette Harrison named Artists Rep artistic director

By Jason Vondersmith
 3 days ago
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

New artistic director — Artists Repertory Theatre has named Jeanette Harrison its new artistic director, replacing Damaso Rodriguez.

From the company:

Artists Repertory Theatre (ART) is pleased to announce that Jeanette Harrison has been selected as the next Artistic Director. Harrison transitions into the role starting October 1, 2022, following a national search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG) after the departure of Dámaso Rodríguez earlier this year. Well known in the San Francisco Bay Area as the co-founder and Artistic Director of the award-winning AlterTheater, Harrison developed the ground-breaking AlterLab playwright residency program and has led more than 25 new plays to world premiere productions. Harrison's award-winning work coupled with her approach and dedication to developing and producing new plays as well as a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion make her the ideal creative leader; only the third Artistic Director in ART's 41-year history.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Portland Book Festival — The list is long, but it's now out. There'll be more than 70 authors gathering Nov. 5 in the Southwest Park Blocks for the Portland Book Festival, hosted by Portland'5, Portland Art Museum, The Old Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ.

There'll be author appearances, as well as special events featuring Selma Blair ("Mean Baby") in conversation with Esme Weijun Wang and Taylor Jenkins Reid ("Carrie Soto Is Back") in conversation with Cheryl Strayed.

The actress Blair has multiple sclerosis and underwent stem cell treatment, and she shared her story in the 2021 documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair." She now has a memoir, "Mean Baby."

She has also battled alcohol addiction.

Blair will be competing on season 31 of "Dancing With The Stars."

For the complete author list, see www.literary-arts.org.

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
Lake Oswego Review

Business News Update: Sunlan Lighting

Suggested reading brought to you by Sunlan Lighting: Important information about fluorescent long tubes After February 2023 you will no longer be able to buy standard old-fashion light bulbs. There will be a few exceptions such as medical bulbs and the 250/375 BR40 heat lamps. Discontinued light bulbs include Halogen, Krypton, and xenon. The light bulbs used to combat S.A.D., Neodymium bulbs, will be manufactured and we will have the full line in stock and on our shelves. As of September, we have most of the old bulbs in stock. You may buy as many as you wish. You may...
Portland Tribune

PPS headquarters renamed after late superintendent Matthew Prophet

Former colleagues called Prophet the 'Dame' of Portland Public Schools, noting legacy and loyaltyIn an impromptu move Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, the Portland Public Schools Board of Education renamed its central office headquarters after former superintendent Matthew Prophet. The unanimous vote came unexpectedly Tuesday, following a presentation on the life and legacy of Prophet, who served as PPS superintendent from 1982 to 1992. Prophet died in June. He was 92. His family, former colleagues and former PPS leaders praised Prophet for his robust accomplishments during his decade-long tenure. "During his decade with Portland Public Schools, test scores across the district...
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars: How to watch; what to watch for

With the race for playoff positions and the NWSL shield down to the wire, Portland plays its final regular-season home game.Having become the first team to clinch a spot in the National Women's Soccer League playoffs, the Thorns host the Red Stars for their final home match of the regular season. Portland enters the weekend atop the standings, knowing it can finish atop the standings with wins Sunday and in the Oct. 1 finale at NJ/NY Gotham FC. HOW TO WATCH When: 1 p.m. PT, Sunday, Sept. 25 Where: Providence Park TV: FOX 12 Plus, Paramount+, Evoca TV. A D...
Portland Tribune

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Tribune

Police reestablishing Entertainment District patrol unit

UPDATE: Data shows from July 2021 through July 2022, there were 10 homicides, six kidnappings and 430 assaults in the neighborhood.The Portland Police Bureau is reestablishing a dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to address growing crowds amid a high level of gun violence in the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, to announce "increased community safety measures in the Old Town Entertainment District." The unit consists of six officers and a sergeant. It will patrol the district Wednesday through Saturday nights, Police will also have the ability to shut down...
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
Portland Tribune

Increased Risk Of Suicide In Veterinary Medicine Leads To Veterinary Well-being Program

This article brought to you courtesy of DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital - sponsored content DoveLewis establishes a Veterinary Well-being Program for their staff to address rising concerns as veterinary professionals are 2.7 times more likely to die from suicide as the general population. In addition to concerns with student debt, the effects of burnout, understaffing, and demanding shifts on the floor, veterinarians are 2.7 times more likely to die from suicide as the general population according to Merck Animal Health Veterinary Wellbeing Study II (2020). DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital has established a well-being program focused...
R.B. Pamplin Corp. to sell Milwaukie office building, home to Portland Tribune

In response to employee preference for remote work, the company plans to downsize its in-person offices.Responding to employee preferences for remote work, the R.B. Pamplin Corp. has decided to sell its 39,000-square-foot Milwaukie-area building that houses the Pamplin Media Center and other R.B. Pamplin Corp. offices. In an announcement to its employees on Sept. 16, the company noted that the majority of the employees who previously worked at the Southeast Lake Road office have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic in 2020. "In our discussions with managers and employees, we've learned that employees like the flexibility of...
Lake Oswego Review

Homelessness and pet ownership: Loving while living outside

Many homeless people choose the companionship of a pet over access to resources.As people finished lunch and made their way outside Blanchet House's free cafe in Old Town, a popular character emerged. "I hear this one's name is Bubba," said Jon Seibert, director of programs for the homeless service provider. "That is a good name." "Thank you," replied Jason Reynolds with Bubba, his fluffy dog, dozing beside him on the sidewalk on a late August afternoon. "Some people come up to me and go, 'Hey, Bubba, how you doing?'" Reynolds says. "And I'm like, 'How'd you know his name?'" Others...
Portland Tribune

Latest statewide test scores reflect COVID's impact on education

Oregon statewide assessment data shows widespread declines in proficiency rates for English, math, scienceUPDATED: 1:45 p.m., Thursday Oregon's latest standardized test scores for students show a persistent lack of proficiency in English language arts, math and science that was likely worsened by the pandemic. Education leaders say test scores from the 2021-22 school year reflect the impact of learning disruptions brought on by COVID-19. The testing data was released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education. "The assessment results are a call to action for Oregon to keep advancing the programs we know meet our students' needs," Colt...
Lake Oswego Review

Heslam sisters hope to spark Roosevelt girls soccer's playoff push

The Roughriders have never made the postseason in girls soccer, but a new wave of talent looks to change that. Soccer talent is heading north in Portland. At least, that's what Roosevelt High School girls soccer coach Jaimie Facchini is hoping for and starting to see in a Roughriders program that has never made the postseason in the 44-year history of state soccer playoffs. With one nonleague game left before Portland Interscholastic League play begins, Roosevelt is sitting at 3-3-1 and confident going into league. And why wouldn't they be when they have sisters Finley and Ellie Heslam leading the...
Portland Tribune

Gresham celebrates 'Dog Days of Summer' with K9 officer showcase

Working police dogs from across region visit city to show off skills for tail-wagging funGresham's star comfort dog, who loves getting scratches behind his ear, invited a pack of his K9 friends from across the region to join in some tail-wagging fun. The Gresham Police Department hosted its first-ever Dog Days of Summer event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway. The free gathering had K9 units from across the metro region — Gresham, Oregon City, Milwaukie, Gladstone, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and TriMet — that met with people...
Lake Oswego Review

Man stabbed to death in Irvington neighborhood identified

Morgan Seger, 49, was found dead in the driveway of a religious community house.Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday, Sept. 12. Portland police say the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound. PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace house, an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning. "I ran in the house and said somebody's laying in the driveway I don't know if he's dead or alive but I said he ain't moving," Wilson said. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported within days of each other in Northeast Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 15. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Lake Oswego Review

Portland hires 20 new police officers

The group that received badges Thursday is the first significant staff increase in the Portland Police Bureau in years.The Portland Police Bureau hired 20 community police officers Thursday, Sept. 22, representing the first measurable staffing increase in years. According to the Portland Police Bureau, on Wednesday there were 773 sworn members of all ranks. Of those, 517 were officers. With the new hires, PPB is now up to 793 sworn members, and 537 officers. Going forward, PPB expects that it will be hiring more than it is losing to attrition. "This is truly a great day for the Portland Police...
Lake Oswego Review

OPB: Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case

Police quickly obtained key evidence in the killing of anti-fascist activist but waited two years to make an arrest.For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the crime that pointed to a clear suspect just days after the homicide. Portland police spoke to the main suspect, Christopher Knipe, in the days after the killing of Sean Kealiher. They also had likely obtained surveillance footage implicating Knipe more than two years before officers arrested him on Aug. 4. In August, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office arraigned Knipe on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly running over and killing Kealiher with a silver Ford Explorer on Oct. 12, 2019. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
