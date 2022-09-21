Daily Life: Jeanette Harrison named Artists Rep artistic director

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

New artistic director — Artists Repertory Theatre has named Jeanette Harrison its new artistic director, replacing Damaso Rodriguez.

From the company:

Artists Repertory Theatre (ART) is pleased to announce that Jeanette Harrison has been selected as the next Artistic Director. Harrison transitions into the role starting October 1, 2022, following a national search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG) after the departure of Dámaso Rodríguez earlier this year. Well known in the San Francisco Bay Area as the co-founder and Artistic Director of the award-winning AlterTheater, Harrison developed the ground-breaking AlterLab playwright residency program and has led more than 25 new plays to world premiere productions. Harrison's award-winning work coupled with her approach and dedication to developing and producing new plays — as well as a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion — make her the ideal creative leader; only the third Artistic Director in ART's 41-year history.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Portland Book Festival — The list is long, but it's now out. There'll be more than 70 authors gathering Nov. 5 in the Southwest Park Blocks for the Portland Book Festival, hosted by Portland'5, Portland Art Museum, The Old Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ.

There'll be author appearances, as well as special events featuring Selma Blair ("Mean Baby") in conversation with Esme Weijun Wang and Taylor Jenkins Reid ("Carrie Soto Is Back") in conversation with Cheryl Strayed.

The actress Blair has multiple sclerosis and underwent stem cell treatment, and she shared her story in the 2021 documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair." She now has a memoir, "Mean Baby."

She has also battled alcohol addiction.

Blair will be competing on season 31 of "Dancing With The Stars."

For the complete author list, see www.literary-arts.org.