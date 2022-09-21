ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board

Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mathew Knowles
bloomberglaw.com

Big Law Gender Gap: Re-imagining the Legal Workforce (Podcast)

Law firms have a gender equity problem. Data has shown that women struggle to reach the upper levels of the profession, and that those who do had to work harder than their male counterparts. For example, two thirds of female attorneys say they’ve been perceived as less committed to their careers, compared with just two percent of male attorneys, according to a 2019 ABA survey.
SOCIETY
Psych Centra

Making Room for Neurodiversity in the Workplace

In a world where individuals often have to come together to work as one, the more diversity — and neurodiversity in the workplace — the more likely you may be to cover every angle. Diversity in the workplace has long been encouraged, even demanded by law in many...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy