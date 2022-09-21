The No. 7 USC Trojans scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Oregon State Beavers 17-14 on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore. USC leaned on its defense all night as the opportunistic Trojans recorded four interceptions for the second time this season. Redshirt senior running back Travis Dye led the Trojans with 19 carries and 133 yards including a touchdown. Dye has now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO