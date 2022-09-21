Read full article on original website
USC women’s volleyball victorious in road matchup at UCLA
The energy and stakes were high on Thursday night as the match garnered the largest home crowd for a women’s volleyball match in Pauley Pavilion history. USC nearly swept UCLA in the first match of the Pac-12 play, winning in four sets 25-22, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21. The Trojans were...
Dye, defense propel the Trojans to road win in Corvallis
The No. 7 USC Trojans scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Oregon State Beavers 17-14 on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore. USC leaned on its defense all night as the opportunistic Trojans recorded four interceptions for the second time this season. Redshirt senior running back Travis Dye led the Trojans with 19 carries and 133 yards including a touchdown. Dye has now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games.
L.A. Times hosts sixth annual Food Bowl this month, featuring the city’s unique cuisine
The Los Angeles Food Bowl Night Market will take place this weekend, and while this event gives people the chance to try different types of cuisines, the high ticket price may serve to be a hindrance for USC students. The L.A. Times’ Food Bowl is a month-long festival, celebrating the...
