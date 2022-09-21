ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will be without one of their top hitters for the rest of this year and one of their top young arms until 2024. Slugging second baseman Brandon Lowe will be shut down for the rest of the season, manager Kevin Cash announced Saturday, as his lower back discomfort has not subsided following multiple injections. Right-hander Shane Baz, who entered this season as Tampa Bay’s top prospect, will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and be out all next season.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO