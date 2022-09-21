Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
MLB
Alcántara's error looms large in D-backs' loss
PHOENIX -- These are the types of games that keep Torey Lovullo up at night. The D-backs manager doesn't like to lose, period, but losing games because of sloppy defense … that takes it to a different level. "We talk about winning the inch," Lovullo said. "We talk about...
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
Ashcraft shows velo in return, but ends on tough note
CINCINNATI -- The first three scoreless innings of his first start back from the injured list on Saturday seemed to check most of the boxes of a typical Graham Ashcraft outing for the Reds. He had his effective cutter with triple-digit velocity, worked efficiently and induced soft contact. By the...
MLB
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
MLB
'What a way to win your 100th game': Astros stage stunning rally
BALTIMORE -- In a thrilling back-and-forth affair with the feel of a postseason matchup on Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Astros finally found a way to beat the Orioles in this series. Yuli Gurriel’s two-run, go-ahead single capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally as Houston stunned Baltimore, 11-10, to...
MLB
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
MLB
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
MLB
Montgomery searching for answers after shaky start
LOS ANGELES -- In Jordan Montgomery’s final month with the Yankees -- one that undoubtedly played a role in him being dealt to the Cardinals on Aug. 2 -- he struggled through a six-start stretch during which he was 0-2 with a disappointing 4.91 ERA. Following the trade, Montgomery...
MLB
'Top player for a reason': Acuña lifts Braves in NL East hunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Memories of last year’s postseason celebrations were stirred as the jubilant screams were heard outside the Braves' clubhouse following an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “This is a fun team,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said....
MLB
LA earns playoff advantage, on verge of franchise mark
LOS ANGELES -- With a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers have matched the franchise’s single-season record with 106 wins. They became the first team ever to win 106 or more games in three consecutive full season (2019, ‘21). “It’s amazing,” Dodgers...
MLB
Reds rookies pave the way in win over Brewers
CINCINNATI -- During a season with over 90 losses, there aren't a lot of superlatives the Reds can lean on in 2022. But games like Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Brewers provide glimpses into why the rebuilding club feels good about its future. It was three rookies who played the...
MLB
How this Ranger became an elite defender
ARLINGTON -- It’s been no secret that Marcus Semien was not always a great defender. He’s openly admitted that, noting his 35 errors committed as a shortstop in 2015 and another 21 in ‘16 with the A’s. But Ron Washington helped turn him into a more complete player as his series of infield drills transformed Semien into an elite fielder.
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
