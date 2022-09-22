25 Sinister Photos Of Submerged Objects That'll Make The Hair On The Back Of Your Neck Stand Up
I recently wrote a post about submechanophobia , which is the fear of partially or fully submerged man-made objects. Unfortunately (or fortunately if you're weirdly into this stuff), there are a lot more photos where that came from. Here are 27 more ridiculously creepy images of submerged objects:
1. This is what Six Flags New Orleans looked like after Hurricane Katrina:
2. Here's a completely submerged log flume boat:
Sunken Log Flume Boat, Six Flags NOLA from submechanophobia
3. And here's another roller coaster being eaten by the ocean:
Abandoned rollercoaster from submechanophobia
Credit: Mike Groll/AP
4. Anyone wanna volunteer to walk through this tunnel?
Morning Glory Dam Spillway from submechanophobia
5. Who wants to check out what's inside this boat?
The way the stern disappears into nothingness is unsettling from submechanophobia
6. Or this one:
7. Let's dive a little deeper. Check out this creepy mine shaft:
Abandoned Mineshaft from submechanophobia
8. And these airplanes 😭:
9. Don't...
10. Think...
11. About...
12. Their origin:
13. Here's a brave soul diving inside one of the sunken planes:
14. I don't even wanna know why this RV is just chilling at the bottom of a quarry:
An underwater Class A RV in a quarry dive site from submechanophobia
15. Same with this literal bus at the bottom of the ocean:
16. This diver played a game of chess thousands of feet under the sea:
17. This submerged pile of clothing makes me extremely uneasy:
18. I'd like nothing to do with this scary public pool spa:
Thanks, Facebook. This spa looks so relaxing. from submechanophobia
19. Or these drowning flights of stairs:
Ross Dam at North Cascades National Park from submechanophobia
20. This warship wreck doesn't even look real:
Draught in river Danube exposing WW2 German warship wrecks that are normally completely submerged from submechanophobia
Credit: REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic/Alamy
21. I don't even know what this is, but I don't like it. Is that a light on?
22. This looks like a car commercial gone wrong:
Hydrolocked Dacia Duster sitting in the river before Landmannalauger in Iceland [OC] from submechanophobia
23. And finally, I hope you don't see these little monsters in your nightmares...
H/T: r/submechanophobia
