ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

25 Sinister Photos Of Submerged Objects That'll Make The Hair On The Back Of Your Neck Stand Up

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aApnL_0i5Cfzsl00

I recently wrote a post about submechanophobia , which is the fear of partially or fully submerged man-made objects. Unfortunately (or fortunately if you're weirdly into this stuff), there are a lot more photos where that came from. Here are 27 more ridiculously creepy images of submerged objects:

1. This is what Six Flags New Orleans looked like after Hurricane Katrina:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b36Gh_0i5Cfzsl00

Credit: REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Alamy

reddit.com / Via reddit.com

2. Here's a completely submerged log flume boat:

Sunken Log Flume Boat, Six Flags NOLA from submechanophobia

3. And here's another roller coaster being eaten by the ocean:

Abandoned rollercoaster from submechanophobia

Credit: Mike Groll/AP

4. Anyone wanna volunteer to walk through this tunnel?

Morning Glory Dam Spillway from submechanophobia

5. Who wants to check out what's inside this boat?

The way the stern disappears into nothingness is unsettling from submechanophobia

6. Or this one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186rNg_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

7. Let's dive a little deeper. Check out this creepy mine shaft:

Abandoned Mineshaft from submechanophobia

8. And these airplanes 😭:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACOjX_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

9. Don't...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRHJW_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

10. Think...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRl4j_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

11. About...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6Xgi_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

12. Their origin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yvb1n_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

13. Here's a brave soul diving inside one of the sunken planes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXdEq_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

14. I don't even wanna know why this RV is just chilling at the bottom of a quarry:

An underwater Class A RV in a quarry dive site from submechanophobia

15. Same with this literal bus at the bottom of the ocean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Be9eK_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

16. This diver played a game of chess thousands of feet under the sea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ia2U_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

17. This submerged pile of clothing makes me extremely uneasy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WHOW_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

18. I'd like nothing to do with this scary public pool spa:

Thanks, Facebook. This spa looks so relaxing. from submechanophobia

19. Or these drowning flights of stairs:

Ross Dam at North Cascades National Park from submechanophobia

20. This warship wreck doesn't even look real:

Draught in river Danube exposing WW2 German warship wrecks that are normally completely submerged from submechanophobia

Credit: REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic/Alamy

21. I don't even know what this is, but I don't like it. Is that a light on?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYCYU_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

22. This looks like a car commercial gone wrong:

Hydrolocked Dacia Duster sitting in the river before Landmannalauger in Iceland [OC] from submechanophobia

23. And finally, I hope you don't see these little monsters in your nightmares...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In7zg_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RaUF_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwAc9_0i5Cfzsl00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/submechanophobia

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Diving#Spa#Aircraft#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
New York Post

Man claims ‘giant eel-like shapes’ of Loch Ness Monster shown on cam

He’s loch-ed in to finding the truth. An Irish man who monitors newly installed, high resolution webcams around the Loch Ness in Scotland believes he’s captured the “giant eel-like shapes” that make up the infamous Loch Ness Monster. Eoin O’Faodhagain, who posts the most evidential footage...
SCIENCE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy