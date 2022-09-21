Read full article on original website
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Merck Will Study Lower Dose of Long-Acting Islatravir
Merck plans to start new clinical trials of a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir for HIV treatment, which has been on hold due to unexpected safety concerns. But studies of islatravir for monthly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be discontinued, the company announced this week. Islatravir (formerly known as...
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
Pooled Clinical Trial Data Suggests Antidrug Antibody Testing for Alglucosidase Alfa-Exposed Patients With Pompe Disease
Investigators concluded that those receiving avalglucosidase alfa should be tested for antidrug antibodies by physicians who treat Pompe disease and monitor antidrug antibody, according to a recent Sanofi investigation. Findings from a recent pooled analysis of clinical trial data of 58 adults and 20 children with Pompe disease showed that...
Considerations for NMOSD Diagnosis
Michael Yeaman, PhD: Let‘s talk a little about NMOSD [neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder] awareness and the diagnostic experience in terms of patient communication and health care access to carry on with the topics we just described. One of the most important aspects to a best diagnosis and a timely diagnosis is the first physician or health care provider that the patient interacts with. Maybe we could talk a little about front-line health care providers in NMOSD, who often aren’t neurologists. Mirla, maybe you could get us started in terms of how we can understand awareness and help educate nonspecialist physicians to recognize and understand NMOSD when they see it.
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Comorbidities May Stall Diagnosis of PTSD in the General Population
NEW ORLEANS -- Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are often treated for symptoms of the condition before ever receiving a formal diagnosis, according to a retrospective analysis of U.S. commercial claims data. In the 6 months prior to PTSD diagnosis, patients often experienced multiple PTSD-related symptoms, such as mental,...
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A
Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
For whom the bell tolls: psychopathological and neurobiological correlates of a DNA methylation index of time-to-death
Psychopathology is a risk factor for accelerated biological aging and early mortality. We examined associations between broad underlying dimensions of psychopathology (reflecting internalizing and externalizing psychiatric symptoms), PTSD, and age-adjusted GrimAge ("GrimAge residuals"), a DNA methylation biomarker of mortality risk relative to age. We also examined neurobiological correlates of GrimAge residuals, including neurocognitive functioning, blood-based biomarkers (of inflammation, neuropathology, metabolic disease), and cortical thickness. Data from two independent trauma-exposed military cohorts (n"‰="‰647 [62.9% male, Mage"‰="‰52], n"‰="‰434 [90% male, Mage"‰="‰32]) were evaluated using linear regression models to test associations between GrimAge residuals, psychopathology, and health correlates. Externalizing psychopathology significantly predicted GrimAge residuals in both cohorts (ps"‰<"‰0.028). PTSD predicted GrimAge residuals in the younger (p"‰="‰0.001) but not the older cohort. GrimAge residuals were associated with several neurobiological variables available in the younger cohort, including cognitive disinhibition (padj"‰="‰0.021), poorer memory recall (padj"‰="‰0.023), cardiometabolic pathology (padj"‰<"‰0.001), oxidative stress (padj"‰="‰0.003), astrocyte damage (padj"‰="‰0.021), inflammation (C-reactive protein: padj"‰<"‰0.001; IL-6: padj"‰<"‰0.001), and immune functioning (padj"‰<"‰0.001). A subset of inflammatory and neuropathology analytes were available in the older cohort and showed associations with GrimAge residuals (IL-6: padj"‰<"‰0.001; TNF-Î±: padj"‰<"‰0.001). GrimAge residuals were also associated with reduced cortical thickness in right lateral orbitofrontal cortex (padj"‰="‰0.018) and left fusiform gyrus (padj"‰="‰0.030), which are related to emotion regulation and facial recognition, respectively. Psychopathology may be a common risk factor for elevated mortality risk. GrimAge could help identify those at risk for adverse health outcomes and allow for early disease identification and treatment.
Antibiotic Stewardship in Outpatient Care
Although there are challenges for clinical and infectious disease pharmacists when trying to apply this concept, here are some considerations and strategies to employ stewardship in this setting. Antibiotic-resistant pathogens require multiple strategies to decrease morbidity and mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibiotic-resistant pathogens...
Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
Changing the Treatment of Diabetic and Inflammatory Neuropathies: Brian Callaghan, MD, MS
The associate professor at the University of Michigan provided insight on new guidelines to treat painful diabetic neuropathy. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. "Something like diabetic neuropathy isn’t talked about enough by people because it doesn’t usually lead to death or something super morbid; although, it can lead to amputations and things less common. What’s important about it is that it’s the most common neuropathy by far, and we have to pay attention to things that are super common, even if they’re not the worst diseases to have."
Adjunctive glucose-lower therapies do not decrease risk of microvascular complications in diabetic patients
1. No significant differences in vascular complications of diabetes were seen in patients using metformin and adjunctive glargine, liraglutide, glimepiride, or sitagliptin treatment. 2. Adjunctive liraglutide treatment resulted in a small but significant difference in the rate of any cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Micro- and...
Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies in NSCLC: Phase 3 Data From ESMO 2022
Late-breaking abstracts presented at ESMO Congress 2022 highlight the efficacy of immunotherapies and targeted therapies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Long-term survival data from the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 1 trial showed that cemiplimab can improve progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), compared with chemotherapy, in patients with NSCLC.1.
Abpro and Celltrion partner to develop antibody for cancer
Once Abpro completes in vitro studies, Celltrion will oversee the development of ABP 102. Abpro has entered a strategic collaboration with Celltrion for the global development and commercialisation of the former’s antibody therapy, a t-cell engager known as ABP 102. The cancer molecule will be developed for treating patients...
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
FDA clears Medtronic’s Linq II for kids 2 and up
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for pediatric use of its Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) system. The Linq II ICM initially received FDA clearance in 2020 for patients aged 21 or older. The clearance announced today allows for use in pediatric patients over 2 years old who have heart rhythm abnormalities and require long-term, continuous monitoring.
Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD Highlights Promise of Cabozantinib ± Atezolizumab in Advanced NSCLC, But Cites Need for More Research
Findings from the phase 3 COSMIC-021 trial, comparing the effect of cabozantinib alone or in combination with atezolizumab vs docetaxel for advanced non–small cell lung cancer previously treated with immunotherapy, though promising, highlighted further need for randomized data to confirm the regimen’s benefit in the second-line setting, according to Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD.
Long-term neurologic outcomes of COVID-19
The neurologic manifestations of acute COVID-19 are well characterized, but a comprehensive evaluation of postacute neurologic sequelae at 1 year has not been undertaken. Here we use the national healthcare databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs to build a cohort of 154,068 individuals with COVID-19, 5,638,795 contemporary controls and 5,859,621 historical controls; we use inverse probability weighting to balance the cohorts, and estimate risks and burdens of incident neurologic disorders at 12 months following acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our results show that in the postacute phase of COVID-19, there was increased risk of an array of incident neurologic sequelae including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, cognition and memory disorders, peripheral nervous system disorders, episodic disorders (for example, migraine and seizures), extrapyramidal and movement disorders, mental health disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, sensory disorders, Guillain"“BarrÃ© syndrome, and encephalitis or encephalopathy. We estimated that the hazard ratio of any neurologic sequela was 1.42 (95% confidence intervals 1.38, 1.47) and burden 70.69 (95% confidence intervals 63.54, 78.01) per 1,000 persons at 12 months. The risks and burdens were elevated even in people who did not require hospitalization during acute COVID-19. Limitations include a cohort comprising mostly White males. Taken together, our results provide evidence of increased risk of long-term neurologic disorders in people who had COVID-19.
