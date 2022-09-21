Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make shocking roster decision
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are light in the receiver room ahead of what could be a pivotal NFC matchup on Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones remain sidelined with injury, while Mike Evans will serve a one-game suspension for his role in last week’s wild brawl with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Gisele Bündchen’s absence at Bucs game
The problems between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been extremely public, and it appears their issues may not be going away anytime soon. Brady previously told Pagesix.com that he was “hopeful” that Bündchen would come to the Buccaneers’ game against the Green...
thecomeback.com
Insane stat shows how rookie corner dominated Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year last season and has established himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire league in just his second season in the NFL. But that didn’t stop New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner from shutting him down in coverage on Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes & Eric Bieniemy get heated on sideline
Trouble in paradise for the Kansas City Chiefs? Maybe. It appears that during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were arguing, or at least had a deep discussion on the sideline, following the last play of the first half. Mahomes,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. “Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” coach Todd Bowles said. Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday for the start of preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. Bowles said one of the things under discussion was the prospect of practicing in another city if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area.
thecomeback.com
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
thecomeback.com
Texas makes shocking starting quarterback announcement
The Texas Longhorns got a bit of good news this weekend. It looks like starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was injured in the team’s loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide just two weeks ago, will dress for the Texas Tech game and could play. Even though it initially looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Raiders owner has ‘lengthy’ talk with Josh McDaniels after loss
Only three games into Josh McDaniels’ tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, drama is at hand. The Raiders fell to 0-3 after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported that after the game, McDaniels had a “lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis.”
thecomeback.com
Justin Herbert news has people thinking about Tyrod Taylor
If Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert plays today, it might be because of an ultrasound-guided painkilling injection, which sounds pretty wild. It also sounds a lot like what went wrong for former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor a few years back. Taylor, who was the Chargers’ starting quarterback before Herbert,...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Bijan Robinson’s insane plan to prevent fumbles
Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson might be the best and most talented running back in all of college football, but on Saturday he proved that he was human, fumbling the football during the team’s 37-34 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime. But he’s got an extremely bold plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL player shares terrifying concussion story
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and was tested for a concussion. While he ultimately passed the concussion test, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho shared a terrifying story that indicates that those concussion tests aren’t always trustworthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat
Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Shanahan deflects Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘freedom’ talk
Jimmy Garoppolo raised some eyebrows Thursday when he said that Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks reminded him of 2017 when he had more “freedom” to operate. That comment left everyone trying to interpret exactly what the San Francisco 49ers quarterback meant. Did he feel too constricted by head coach Kyle Shanahan’s normal offensive game plan?
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton gives timeline for return to coaching, drops dog analogy
Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports. And though he admits to liking the job, it would seem there’s an itch with football that sitting in a booth cannot scratch. Payton recently got candid with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. He...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to firing of Power Five coach
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets did not get off to a hot start to the 2022-23 college football season, losing three of their first four games of the year with the only win coming against FCS opponent Western Carolina. With the poor start to this season and the fact that the team has only won three games in each of its past three seasons, Georgia Tech is looking to make a major change in leadership.
thecomeback.com
Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC
The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s return
Miami Dolphins fans around the world were stunned to see quarterback Tua Tagovailoa return to the game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday when it had appeared he suffered a concussion. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game with minutes to go in the half and it appeared at the time...
thecomeback.com
NFL World reacts as Mitchell Trubisky gets higher grade than Patrick Mahomes
NFL fans across the league were shocked when Pro Football Focus gave Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubinsky a higher grade than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. PFF gave Trubinsky a grade of 80.3, which was ahead of Mahomes who threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the LA...
Comments / 0