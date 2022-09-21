ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

theregistrysocal.com

20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure

Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
insideedition.com

California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter

A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

NEWPORT BEACH & COMPANY APPOINTS ASHLEY JOHNSON AS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (September 22, 2022) – Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, today announces the appointment of Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s illustrious full-service destination marketing into its next chapter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa

One person died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard, authorities said. Firefighters found the car fully involved with one person inside the vehicle, the department reported. There...
COSTA MESA, CA
South Pasadena News

Mosquitoes Will Continue to Bite Into Fall Season

Mosquitoes will continue to bite into pumpkin spice season as the official start to autumn begins September 22, advises the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD). “People are surprised mosquitoes are active in the fall,” said SGVMVCD Communications Director Levy Sun. “Keep the mosquito repellent nearby and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Strike set at 6 KPC Health hospitals

Members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West are set to begin a five-day strike Sept. 26 at six KPC Health hospitals, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems in Southern California. Union members plan...
VICTORVILLE, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

