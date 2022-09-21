Read full article on original website
Former OC School of the Arts Student Sues District
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school's founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained Friday.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
spectrumnews1.com
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
insideedition.com
California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter
A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
‘Frightening’: Palos Verdes Peninsula fault could produce 7.8 quake, study finds
Beneath the beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula lies a newly discovered danger: a fault zone capable of producing an earthquake 45 times stronger than the devastating 1994 Northridge quake.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
visitnewportbeach.com
NEWPORT BEACH & COMPANY APPOINTS ASHLEY JOHNSON AS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (September 22, 2022) – Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, today announces the appointment of Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s illustrious full-service destination marketing into its next chapter.
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
mynewsla.com
One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa
One person died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard, authorities said. Firefighters found the car fully involved with one person inside the vehicle, the department reported. There...
South Pasadena News
Mosquitoes Will Continue to Bite Into Fall Season
Mosquitoes will continue to bite into pumpkin spice season as the official start to autumn begins September 22, advises the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD). “People are surprised mosquitoes are active in the fall,” said SGVMVCD Communications Director Levy Sun. “Keep the mosquito repellent nearby and...
Mother of 2-year-old girl bitten by coyote in Huntington Beach plans lawsuit against city
The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was bitten by a coyote near the Huntington Beach Pier announced the family’s intention to file a claim against the city for injuries her daughter sustained in the attack. Breanna Thacker and her attorney, Sam Soleimany, claim that despite the attack happening amidst a rise in coyote […]
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strike set at 6 KPC Health hospitals
Members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West are set to begin a five-day strike Sept. 26 at six KPC Health hospitals, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems in Southern California. Union members plan...
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
