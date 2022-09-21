ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle And Fitness

Are Weekend Workouts Enough to Make Fitness Gains? Science Says Maybe

If your working week makes scheduling gym sessions feel like a challenge in its own right, then you may be forced to cram the majority of your exercise time into the weekend. But how effective is this as far as staying healthy and reaching your fitness goals? If a recent study is anything to go by, “weekend warriors” are reaping many of the same benefits as their weekday counterparts, but there are some important considerations and caveats to note.
The Independent

8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

There’s no escaping ageing – and nor should we feel pressure to look like we’ve escaped it. But looking much older or younger than your biological age isn’t all down to genetics.Lifestyle can really make a difference to how old you feel and look. Dr Noel Young, clinical innovations associate for the at-home blood testing company Thriva (thriva.co), says: “While our life expectancy may be increasing, our healthspans – our time spent in good health – still remains much lower than expected.“Chronic diseases, like heart disease and diabetes, which are driven in the majority of cases by lifestyle, are...
LiveScience

Does yoga count as exercise?

Many people want to ensure their workouts are effective but is yoga exercise? Well, that depends on what you want to achieve. If you're looking for something that can improve your mood and flexibility then yoga is a perfect fit. But if you're searching for some heart-pumping aerobic exercise (opens in new tab) you might need a different activity.
LiveScience

Which exercise burns the most calories?

Whether you’re burning them or consuming them, most people are aware of calories and their role in weight management, but have you ever wondered which exercise burns the most calories? Could a sweaty session on one of the best treadmills be the answer, or hitting the yoga mat for a HIIT workout? Unsurprisingly, it’s more intense workouts that use several different muscle groups that will ultimately burn more calories - like cycling - but the key is finding the right solution for you, and understanding what you’re trying to achieve.
psychreg.org

What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise

Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
Jade Augustine

Mindfulness and Calorie Counting

If you’re on a food or fitness journey, you’ve likely used a calorie counting app such as MyFitnessPal or Lose It! to help you along the way. These apps can be helpful, and they can teach you how to keep your portions in check, how much you might be secretly eating, and the foods that contain more or less energy.
Health Digest

Can You Ever Be Too Old To Exercise?

Aging is a part of life, and your body will undergo some changes as you get older. You might expect to see wrinkles and gray hair, but other changes that you can't see take place too. For example, muscle mass is known to shrink with age, and this can cause weakness, according to MedlinePlus. For this reason, you might not be as strong as you were when you were younger.
msn.com

Do Pre-Workout Energy Drinks Actually Fuel Exercise?

Welcome to Beneficial Or B.S.?, where we investigate the health and fitness trends that are all over social media to determine whether they’re actually worth trying. “Optimizing your workout” is a phrase that is often used to sum up making the most of exercise, whether that means running faster or more efficiently to target a specific muscle group.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day

Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
WORKOUTS

