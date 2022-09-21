ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking

Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Core Exercise Trainers Say You Should Be Doing Daily Over 40 To Prevent Back Pain And Weight Gain In Your Midsection

People choose to work out for a number of reasons. Some do it to lose weight and get into shape. Others feel great from the endorphins. And many just want to lead a healthier life. As it turns out, daily exercise is also a great way to prevent and relieve some of the pain that comes with aging. Luckily, there are many exercises that can cover all of these bases—especially when it comes to the ones that work your core.
WEIGHT LOSS
Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40

Slide 1 of 5: Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
WORKOUTS
Jade Augustine

Mindfulness and Calorie Counting

If you’re on a food or fitness journey, you’ve likely used a calorie counting app such as MyFitnessPal or Lose It! to help you along the way. These apps can be helpful, and they can teach you how to keep your portions in check, how much you might be secretly eating, and the foods that contain more or less energy.
What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise

Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
YOGA
Which exercise burns the most calories?

Whether you’re burning them or consuming them, most people are aware of calories and their role in weight management, but have you ever wondered which exercise burns the most calories? Could a sweaty session on one of the best treadmills be the answer, or hitting the yoga mat for a HIIT workout? Unsurprisingly, it’s more intense workouts that use several different muscle groups that will ultimately burn more calories - like cycling - but the key is finding the right solution for you, and understanding what you’re trying to achieve.
WORKOUTS
How to Find the Best Personal Trainer for You

Sometimes we all need an extra push (or help getting started) where workouts are concerned. This is where a personal trainer comes in. Not only can they provide a plan, but they also help you adhere to your goals and perform moves safely and correctly to help avoid injuries. But...
WORKOUTS
Cardio Fat Loss Do’s and Don’ts

Cardio. If you say that word to other people, some are probably going to roll their eyes. But if you want to lose weight, there is no escaping it. Check out this guide on cardio fat loss do’s and don’ts. Improving your cardio is essential if you want...
WORKOUTS
Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day

Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
WORKOUTS
Can You Ever Be Too Old To Exercise?

Aging is a part of life, and your body will undergo some changes as you get older. You might expect to see wrinkles and gray hair, but other changes that you can't see take place too. For example, muscle mass is known to shrink with age, and this can cause weakness, according to MedlinePlus. For this reason, you might not be as strong as you were when you were younger.
WORKOUTS
The Best Adjustable Bed Frame for Every Kind of Sleeper

Looking for the best adjustable bed frame may not be the sexiest thing to dig into when it comes to furniture shopping, but doing so can seriously upgrade your sleep experience. Being able to control the angle of your bed can ameliorate a plethora of sleep-based issues, spanning from sleep apnea and acid reflux to back pain and snoring.
HOME & GARDEN
How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise

Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
WORKOUTS
Cheryl E Preston

Some people lose a few inches in height as they age

If you have noticed that someone who once towered over you, seems to be shorter, it's not your imagination. Numerous studies indicate that people really do lose height as they age. According to Harvard Medical School, adults begin losing bone density around the age of 40. There is also a thinning of the gel-like substance that separates each vertebra, which causes bones to dry out and become brittle. This spine deterioration is compounded by muscle loss is what causes some adults to seem hunched over. You may also have noticed adults who seem taller as they age which is why there should be no cause for alarm. There are steps you can take to ensure your bones are healthy and prevent unnecessary shrinkage in your height.

