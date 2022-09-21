Read full article on original website
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
SAY WHAT: 'WE HAVE A LOT TO PROVE'
The buzz around the rink after Saturday's scrimmage. "It was good as a group to get some contact in a game situation." "I think things we've talked about in terms of identity, X and Os, things like that. Work ethic. I don't think any of those areas are problems with our team. There's a lot of new guys to the organization that are playing the next two games, that played different styles, different systems, obviously different teammates. So, that's all you're looking for."
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers finish back-to-back exhibition games to begin the pre-season with a road tilt at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Mattias Janmark will play for the first time in Oilers colours on a top line with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan....
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close...
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings
BROSSARD -- Team A and Team C go head-to-head in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday at the Bell Sports Complex. Here are the lines and defense pairings for both teams:. Intra-squad scrimmage lineup. Team A. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 48 - Filip Mesar 68 - Mike...
Kings Make Additional Training Camp Roster Move
The LA Kings have announced the following player transaction:. • Defenseman Angus Booth has been reassigned to the Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) The Kings now have 56 players on their training camp roster (33 forwards; 17 defensemen; 6 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The team is set...
Quinn, Power part of young core creating 'real bright future' for Sabres
WASHINGTON -- Jack Quinn gave the Buffalo Sabres a glimpse of what they hope the forward will provide this season, and for many seasons to come, late in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener Sunday. With Buffalo trailing by a goal and on a...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Lines and defense pairings at the morning skate - Sept. 26
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday ahead of the preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Monday, September 26. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 62 - Owen...
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 51
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 51 players. The Wild assigned F Caedan Bankier and D Kyle Masters to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), F Hunter Haight to the Barrie Colts (OHL), F Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL), F Josh Pillar to the Saskatoon Blades (WHL) and D David Spacek to the Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL). The team also released G Thomas Milic from his amateur tryout.
Lightning games Wednesday, Thursday postponed due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team's preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will...
Training Camp Day 4; Grueling Pace, Updates and More
Flyers head coach John Tortorella said after the second day of the team's training camp that it usually takes four days of camp before the discrepancies in conditioning in stamina become evident. The grueling pace of camp continued on Day 4. There were even quite a few players who took...
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
'Life is good' for Tyler Seguin entering new campaign with Stars
CEDAR PARK, Texas -- It's been a tough few years for Tyler Seguin. The second overall pick in 2010 got his Achilles tendon sliced in 2016, then dealt with a complex trio of knee, hip and groin injuries over the past three seasons that cost him all but three games in 2020-21. Heck, he even played through a fractured foot in the playoffs last season.
Preview: Blues at Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel to Dallas on Monday looking to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. In Saturday's preseason opener in Wichita, Kansas, Jake Neighbours and Logan Brown each scored two goals in a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues were trailing 4-3 midway through the third period but got two quick goals - one from defenseman Matthew Kessel and the game-winner from Brown - to seal the victory in regulation.
