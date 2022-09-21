ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

What’s missing from the conversation on Air Force recruiting?

The Air Force is on track to meet its 2022 recruitment goal by Sept. 30, but warns it’s limping across the finish line with less cushion than it’d like. As of Sept. 15, the active duty Air Force had brought in more than 25,000 new enlisted airmen, or about 97% of its goal of 26,151 people.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

USS Ronald Reagan, South Korean ships launch drills

SEOUL, South Korea — The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its carrier strike group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Religious Americans#Arab Muslims#Muslim Americans#Catholics#Protestants#White Muslims#Asian Muslims#Black Muslims#Non Muslims
MilitaryTimes

Veterans captured fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state’s main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had disappeared June...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Legal, security fears loom as VA begins performing abortions

With legal issues seemingly covered for now, Veterans Affairs leaders are shifting focus to physical security concerns for staffers involved with providing abortion services at department medical centers, to ensure don’t become a target for protests or violence. During a Defense Writers Group discussion on Monday, VA Secretary Denis...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy