Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday Press Conference Notes
Here are some notes from Washington Husky head football coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference... Said the Stanford win was a great team win. Executed well offensively, but would have liked to get more touchdowns, but that they started fast and continued to play well. Defense set the tone. Got...
247Sports
Maryland football: Point spread posted for Terps-Michigan State game, a chance for revenge
Heading into this season, Michigan State looked like one of the teams Maryland football would need to upset to get a win. But with the Spartans struggling and the Terps' only blemish a narrow loss at No. 4 Michigan, it's the other way around. The Terps (3-1) were posted on...
247Sports
