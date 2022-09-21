ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Aaron Judge's at-bats on Wednesday as he tries to break the Yankees' home run record

 5 days ago
Aaron Judge continues to blast home runs at a wild rate.

He may not end up with the most dingers in a single season, but he’s now in the 60-homer club and there are hopefully more longballs to come before the end of the regular season for the possible AL MVP who’ll get paid this coming offseason.

So how can you watch his pursuit of Roger Maris’s 61 home runs? There’s some good news here if you don’t live in a place where you can watch the local broadcast:

1. If you’re local, Wednesday’s game is on the YES Network and AT&T Sportsnet in Pittsburgh.

2. If you’re not, it’s on MLB At-Bat.

3. And there’s this from ESPN:

