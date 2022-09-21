Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’s Jim and Sasha Allen Release Debut EP ’16 Borders’
The Voice Season 21 stars Jim and Sasha Allen have just released their debut EP, titled 16 Borders. The father-son duo made it to the Semifinals on Ariana Grande’s team last year. This new project is sure to please their fans. Jim and Sasha Allen Release New EP 16...
‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
Andrew Igbokidi Turns Four Chairs in ‘The Voice’ Early Release Audition
The Voice has shared an early release Blind Audition from next week’s show featuring singer Andrew Igbokidi. He sang “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, turning all four coaches’ chairs with his performance. Andrew Igbokidi Turns Four Chairs on The Voice. Andrew got Gwen...
Katy Perry Doesn’t Want a Full-Time Nanny for Her Daughter — Here’s Why
Katy Perry says she will not be hiring a full-time nanny for her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The “Teenage Dream” singer ensures that she takes an active part in parenting her two-year-old amid her loaded work schedule. Katy Perry Wants to be a Hands-On Mother. After dating on...
The Best Dance Groups In ‘AGT’ History
America’s Got Talent has had some spectacular dance groups over the years. A number of talented groups have made it to the Finals, and earned praise from the judges and audience. Let’s look back at some of the best dance groups from AGT history. The Top Dance Groups...
Randy Jackson Says Jennifer Hudson’s Singing is a “Gift Given by God”
Jennifer Hudson recently reunited with American Idol judge Randy Jackson in her self-titled daytime talk show. Within the show, the 66 year old music producer acknowledged how proud he is of the EGOT winner. Randy Jackson Reflects on Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol Audition. It’s no surprise that Randy Jackson...
‘Drag Race UK’ Star Cherry Valentine Has Died at Age 28
George Ward, who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has sadly passed away at age 28. Ward’s family released a statement announcing his death, and the Drag Race UK Instagram posted a tribute on Friday. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Star Cherry Valentine Dies at 28...
‘AGT’ Ventriloquist Celia Muñoz Says She “Couldn’t Perform” With Her Puppet on The Show
Celia Muñoz is the ventriloquist who stunned the judges and the live audience with her performances on America’s Got Talent. Since the ventriloquist performed without a puppet on the national series, she recently introduced her personal puppet, Joselito, to her new fans. Fans are Dying to Know Why...
Blake Shelton Speaks Out About ‘The Voice’ Rejecting Luke Combs
Blake Shelton speaks out about Luke Combs being rejected from The Voice and admits it is embarrassing that the show found him boring. The team responsible for rejecting Combs must feel regret after turning down one of the biggest stars in the industry today. Blake Shelton Responds to The Voice...
