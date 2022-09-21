ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mets broke the modern MLB hit by pitch record and Buck Showalter amusingly asked for the ball

By Mary Clarke
 5 days ago
The New York Mets are a pretty good baseball team! They also have the luxury of now being the new record keepers of the modern MLB’s hit by pitch record.

On Wednesday, the Mets broke the modern MLB record after Luis Guillorme recorded New York’s 106th hit by pitch of the season after getting struck on the left foot. The record has stood since 1900, a testament to just how much the Mets have been smacked around by baseballs this season.

Hilariously, after Guillorme took his place at first base, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked for the offending, record-breaking ball as a keepsake to record the memory of this moment.

As for what Showalter wants to do with the ball? Well, I’ll let him explain!

Earlier on in the season, Showalter spoke up as to why he believes MLB pitchers have had a hard time keeping the ball from hitting batters, stemming back to the sticky substance ban from last year. Only time will tell if the Mets will be able to add another piece of hardware to their collection by season’s end.

