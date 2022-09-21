ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
theScore

Knicks' Rose 'thrilled' with offseason despite missing out on Mitchell

New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is feeling pretty good about his club's offseason despite missing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. "We went through that process (of trying to trade for Mitchell), and at the end of the day, we made a decision to stay put," Rose said on MSG Network, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And we're thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired."
theScore

CFB Week 4 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'

After a hot start last Saturday, the tables turned as Western Michigan and UTSA failed to hang with a third-string passer and a backup quarterback, respectively. A 3-4 week for our seven valuable underdogs puts us at 22-17-1 against the spread overall this season for a very respectable 56.4% winning percentage.
theScore

Pujols hits 2 HRs to reach 700, Cardinals rout Dodgers 11-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
theScore

Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back...
theScore

Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
theScore

Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
theScore

Twins' Buxton to undergo season-ending knee surgery

The Minnesota Twins will be without their star center fielder for the remainder of the 2022 campaign as Byron Buxton is slated to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday. He is expected to be ready for spring training, and the operation is reportedly being described as an insignificant "cleanup," according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
theScore

Mariners lock up Castillo to 5-year extension reportedly worth $108M

The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a five-year contract extension with player and club options for 2028, the club announced Saturday. The deal is worth $108 million and could reach $133 million through a sixth-year vesting option, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Castillo's contract also features...
theScore

Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain

The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
