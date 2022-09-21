Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win
CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. “I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible,” Fields said. “See what I could have done better and get better.”. Fields’ growth in his second season with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Knicks' Rose 'thrilled' with offseason despite missing out on Mitchell
New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is feeling pretty good about his club's offseason despite missing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. "We went through that process (of trying to trade for Mitchell), and at the end of the day, we made a decision to stay put," Rose said on MSG Network, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And we're thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired."
theScore
CFB Week 4 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
After a hot start last Saturday, the tables turned as Western Michigan and UTSA failed to hang with a third-string passer and a backup quarterback, respectively. A 3-4 week for our seven valuable underdogs puts us at 22-17-1 against the spread overall this season for a very respectable 56.4% winning percentage.
NFL・
theScore
Pujols hits 2 HRs to reach 700, Cardinals rout Dodgers 11-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
theScore
Pujols isn't worried about No. 700 HR ball: 'Souvenirs are for the fans'
St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols isn't concerned about getting the ball he blasted into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his 700th career home run. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said postgame Friday after becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach...
theScore
Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
theScore
Twins' Buxton to undergo season-ending knee surgery
The Minnesota Twins will be without their star center fielder for the remainder of the 2022 campaign as Byron Buxton is slated to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday. He is expected to be ready for spring training, and the operation is reportedly being described as an insignificant "cleanup," according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Mariners lock up Castillo to 5-year extension reportedly worth $108M
The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a five-year contract extension with player and club options for 2028, the club announced Saturday. The deal is worth $108 million and could reach $133 million through a sixth-year vesting option, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Castillo's contract also features...
theScore
Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain
The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
Comments / 0